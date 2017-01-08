World's First Android Smartphone With 8GB RAM Unveiled At CES 2017; Device Supports Google's Tango And Daydream VR System

At CES 2017 Taiwan-based tech bigwig ASUS launched the ZenFone AR smartphone, world's first device with massive 8GB of RAM.

According to Gadgets 360, apart from the golden feature of 8GB RAM, ZenFone AR will also support Google's augmented reality program, Tango and DayDream VR software. The smartphone will also come in other variants for those who don't need 8GB of RAM. One of the models will feature 6 GB of RAM.

As per GSMArena, the display screen is 5.7 inches. The Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen is Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protected and has a resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels.

The ZenFone AR will support Android Nougat version. The chipset of the handset is Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 821 with Quad-core CPU clocking at 2.35 GHz.

The smartphone supports microSD card which is expandable up to 256 GB. The inbuilt memory varies from 32 to 256 GB, depending upon the model.

The high quality rear camera is of 23MP with depth & motion tracking sensors. The front snapper is 8MP. The smartphone also has fingerprint scanner. The motion tracking and depth perception feature comes with the support of Google's Tango.

The battery is Non removable Li-Ion powered 3300 mAh. For the time being the only available color is Black.

ASUS also announced a special feature in ZenFone AR called the vapour cooling system. It has been installed to avoid overheating of the device.

Apart from ZenFone AR, ASUS also unveiled the ZenFone 3 Zoom camera smartphone at CES 2017. This one has a powerful battery of 5000mAh.

Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom is the thinnest and lightest smartphone with only 7.9mm thickness and weighing 170 grams. The device can act as power bank as well, meaning it can charge other smartphones.

Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom features a 5.5-inch full-HD AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. It is likely to have 4GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity.

The smartphone showcase dual rear camera setup of 12MP and a front snapper of 13 MP. The battery is Non removable Li-Ion powered at 5000 mAh. The device comes in the color variant of Navy Black, Glacier Silver and Rose Gold.