Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius update: Ariana Grande's outfit in the video is super cute and badass, Singer gives a sneak peak

Ariana Grande has recently announced that she will be featured as a character in the mobile role-playing game, Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius. Seems like Ariana's love for Japan and all things Japanese is finally paying off.

According to Bustle, the singer has provided a little sneak peak of her character's gaming look on social media. Fans will recognize the look from her 'Dangerous Woman' album cover. It's the same black latex outfit with bunny ears and ponytail.

According to Daily Mail, Ariana also shared behind the scene photo and captioned as quoted "Pretty lil thing holds her own in a room of men in suits. I'm SO so excited to finally share that I'll be featured in FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS *crying,*"

She has been a part of the process of designing the character and with her input; the look came out nothing short of adorable.

Ariana also wrote about her character. She described her character being the cutest thing she has ever seen in her entire life. She mentioned that she very excited to be in this project and cannot contain herself from gushing over how much she love being a part of it.

She described the look as her 'Super Bunny' look. Cute and badass as Ariana herself is. Her Final Fantasy character is named DW, taking the initials of her 'Dangerous Woman' album title.

It's no doubt that the 'Into You' is badass. Recently she slammed sexist people and all those men who see women as nothing more than sexual object. With a heartwarming letter in Twitter, Ariana shared her own experience that she had to encounter by a young fan.

She stated that woman from everywhere should protest against the abuses immediately after they face it and not keep quite.

The official release date of the upcoming Final Fantasy is still unannounced.