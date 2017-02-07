Mariah Carey's Break Up Song 'I Don't' Shows How She Burns Her Wedding Gown [VIDEO]

Nobody can do this breakup song fiercer than Mariah Carey with all her lacy outfits and throwing her wedding gown on fire while wearing a red gown. With her new song "I Don't" with rapper YG whose legal name is Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson, Mariah Carey has set another record-breaking scene. The Grammy winner has once again proved that there's nothing getting in her way of moving on.

On Friday, the "I Don't" video of Mariah Carey's newest breakup song has shocked her fans not on her usual sexy outfit but on her intense approach. The song was intended to explain what she had felt about her split with Australian billionaire James Packer. According to reports from Entertainment Tonight, the lyrics said that the woman in the song was scared of breaking up with the guy who was always not around to comfort her.

Mariah Carey and James Packer were at first one of the examples of love in the rich and famous world when it all started in 2014. Things got serious to reach the point of engagement in January 2016, but it was also the complication of being rich and famous that their rocky relationship was quickly revealed. Based on reports from Mail Online, the video has shown an estrangement between Carey and Packer, and a chilly statement "You messed up all we had /Probably think I'm coming back, but I don't."

The "Hero" hitmaker also disclosed what she had felt during her relationship with James Packer and has advised that if the person does not give the love needed, it's better to get out from the relationship. Mariah Carey has proven again that love and attention weigh more than money and luxury; at least for now that she has found love again with dancer, Bryan Tanaka.