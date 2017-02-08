Press Sets Impossibly High Standards On Taylor Swift Dating Life, Says Lena Dunham

HBO series "Girls" actress and creator Lena Dunham has come to the rescue of her dear friend Taylor Swift. She has condemned the media for staging impossibly high standards when it comes to the singer.

According to Us Weekly, while on SiriusXM radio show Lena told host Howard Stern that the amount of scrutiny Taylor has to face from fans and paparazzi on her dating life is not fair. Almost nothing about her personal life is safe from being judged.

Advertisement

The "Bad Blood" singer has been seen dating several celebrities over the years. Her long list of boyfriends includes high-profile stars such as Tom Hiddleston, Calvin Harris, John Mayer, Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal and Joe Jonas.

"I think that young woman... it's so hard," Us Weekly quoted Lena Dunham saying. "I think about the relationships that I had in my early twenties and if they had been public, it would've been a disaster."

Lena further added that she doesn't want to sound feminist but it's a fact that if any male actor of Taylor's age who is going out and dating is applauded. But in the case of Taylor, the press is holding her to impossibly high standards.

Lena has been one of the members of Taylor Swift's friend group aka "squad". She has made guest appeareance in the "Bad Blood" video and accompanied the singer during her 1989 tour.

However, the actor and author insists that she doesn't spend much time with Taylor alone. The reason is that she is not a person who likes to hang out in big groups.

More on Taylor Swift, the singer now wants to try out her ability in serious acting. After the huge success of "La La Land", the singer wants to follow Emma Stone's footsteps and bag a role in musical dramas, Radar Online reports.

Unfortunately, her team is not sure about Taylor's acting ability. But admitting this bitter truth to the singer has become a very challenging job.