Samsung Galaxy S8 Will Be The Most Expensive Mainstream Smartphone To Date

Samsung's newest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S8 challenges its avid users to spend a little bit more to experience what the company has in store. It was definitely a tough year for Samsung company to look back last year, as issues of recall and the unending question of their product's safety may have affected its integrity. But many people still prefers the South Korean smartphone maker because of its sleek and modern design and the company's nonstop innovation.

Now that the Samsung Galaxy S8 has slowly revealed itself through tech leaks and more, potential buyers are still eager to know how much it will cost for them to start saving up. According to reports from Yahoo News, Samsung may charge for as much as $1,000 for the 128GB internal storage variant, or exactly $943 when it hits the Asian countries. A variant with 64GB of internal storage is cheaper at $885, thus making it as the most expensive and popular smartphone to date.

But this is not all about to what extent a consumer will buy for the reason of storage because Galaxy S8 is not the only one with a bigger space. Taking note of iPhone 7's 256 GB of internal storage would mean Galaxy S8's price can be attributed to its new features and specifics. With its 6GB RAM, Daily Star reports that it will work brilliantly with a Qualcomm processor, coupled with an improved battery performance and a superb camera.

The units will come in either a 5.8-inch screen version or a bigger 6.2-inch edge-to-edge display. Surprisingly, Samsung has left its physical home button to previous models and instead incorporated an embedded one. Another leaked feature has also revealed a new assistant called Bixby and the usual fingerprint sensor on the back.

If rumors are true, Samsung Galaxy S8 will be launched in a blasting event to happen on March 29. U.S buyers might cost them a little less but its 128GB variant may not be available.