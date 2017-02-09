Honda Civic 2017 Models Are Still The Best Choice For A Reliable And Safe Vehicle

Honda Civic users can attest to their car's reliability with its almost 45 years of the automobile industry, it has never failed to provide a more economic ride on its iconic hatchback body style. As young professionals, new and old drivers prefer a civic to drive due to its inexpensive but technology-wise features, it is indeed the car of choice for all generation. With Honda's continuous innovation of state-of-the-art vehicles, it can safely bring its passengers back and forth to its destination.

The 2017 Honda Civic has never failed to impress its critics and users with an 8.3 consumer rating out of a perfect score of 10 based on reports from Auto World News. As new professionals and students go on a tight budget, Honda Civic's affordability never fails to provide a turbocharged, manual transmission hatchback, equipped with safety features and driving aids. Both of its coupe and sedan models will have a Collision Mitigation Braking System, as driving aid that will automatically apply the brakes when it predicts a possible frontal collision.

The tenth generations of Honda Civics are a comforting site as it provides more volume thus more space to load baggage when the rear seats are folded. In a recent Forbes report, the Civic Hatchback is one reliable vehicle with its built-in cargo cover adding on to the surprisingly useful features of this compact car. However, more will come as trim levels vary from LX up to its Type-R models; four-door hatchbacks are also awaiting for its launch within this year.

Honda Sensing adds up to Honda Civic's already established identity in the automobile industry, with an adaptive cruise control, low-speed will follow and a road-departure mitigation. Along with forward-collision warning and lane-keeping assist, Honda Civic is truly the best choice to safeguard life while traveling. There's no doubt that it remains to be the best and inexpensive of its kind as it clamors more good reviews from satisfied users.