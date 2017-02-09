Nikki Reed Ends Jealousy Rumors With Group Pic & Lashes Out On Made Up Stories & Rumors Of Her

Nikki Reed has had enough of all the made up stories about her especially when it comes to jealousy rumors pertaining to her husband Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev. She took to Instagram her disappointment and posted a picture of the three of them in a cute selfie. Then she posted a lengthy message to her detractors, specifically asking them to stop because everyone has a moral responsibility to young girls. She mostly remained silent when it comes to rumors and stories about her but now she can't take it anymore.

Nikki Reed said that online sites, tabloids and entertainment columns only bred hate among young girls who just want to watch their show, reported Entertainment Tonight. All the negative stories about her only made young women think differently about themselves and cause them to hate other women as well; breeding a new generation of young women who believe that betrayal, jealousy and hate is the norm.

Nikki Reed's post came after she was rumored to be worried about the return of Nina Dobrev to "The Vampire Diaries." Reports said that she told her husband to avoid getting close to his ex on set since she was very furious about their on-screen romance. Nina Dobrev's return was reported by Hollywood Life along with pictures of her and the other cast members. They celebrated the show's final moments on set along with the crew behind the CW series.

Advertisement

Nina also disproved any rumors that she was still in love with Ian Somerhalder and is looking forward to their reunion on set. She said that she was happy for him that he married Nikki Reed. "I thought it was beautiful. They look happy and I am happy and so I don't e why there should be a problem with that," the "Xander Cage" actress said. She also insisted that there was no drama and it's just all in the media.

Nina Dobrev admits that the love and friendship between her and Ian Somerhalder is there strong and they are both professionals. Meanwhile, Nikki Reed hopes to end all negative rumors about her with her post. The final episodes of "The Vampire Diaries" airs on CW.