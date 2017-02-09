Lady Gaga A Total Performer At Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show [VIDEO]

Lady Gaga turned the halftime show of Super Bowl 2017 into her very own concert, as she usually set the stage on fire and adding on to voice out her political concerns. This time, the traditional halftime show off multiple performers, was replaced by Lady Gaga's massive dance troupe and indoor fireworks. But nobody really cares about tradition as an estimate of a 100 million audience obviously has enjoyed her performance.

Her literally 'flying' entrance as she enters from the top of NRG Stadium as For The Win reports, was truly an epic fall after singing "God Bless America", "This Land is Your Land" and the "Pledge of Allegiance" with a pre-recorded dancing starlight brought by her drones. After 'falling' from the roof of the stadium, the Grammy award winner, danced, swing upside down her harness and sang on top of a tower, started with Edge of Glory and Poker Face. She continued on with Born This Way, Telephone and Just Dance as torch lights held by audiences move to the beat, following her to the piano as she played and sang her new single "Million Reasons."

Nearby audience waved their torch lights, singing with Lady Gaga and as she goes down to shake hands with them, she suddenly paused and hugged one lady. Her fantastic performance ended with the song "Bad Romance" and a ceremonial dropping of the mic and catching a ball before jumping off.

While everyone expects her to use this time to voice out her indignations about President Trump's policies, The Telegraph reports that she did the show in a different way. Lady Gaga used her superb performance to relieve her audience from the current situation of their country for the meantime.

But nevertheless, Lady Gaga's songs are powerful in meaning as she emphasizes how important everybody is despite their differences and one should be ready accept that. Although it is Super Bowl and sports are way far from politics, Lady Gaga was able to unite a currently divided nation as they watch this one-in-million show that only she can perfectly pull off.