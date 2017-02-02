Tom Brady's Emotional Media Day As He Calls His Father A Hero [VIDEO]

Tom Brady was the one badly hit this time as the Patriot's quarterback fell into his emotions during Monday's Super Bowl Media Day. Brady, who was into court hearings and appeals over Deflategate issue, has reached his most trying end as questions about his hero came up, shattering his remaining defenses.

As he loses against the court appeals and served his four-game suspension for this season, Tom Brady was still a picture of bravery from which he displays to almost all of his games. In a recent report from The Boston Globe, Tom Brady's answer when asked about who his hero was, his father Tom Brady Sr. was all in his mind. But as he was about to elaborate on his answer, something caught up to his speech as if a lump on his throat was formed.

For the three-time Super Bowl MVP, his father was someone he has looked up to all his life, but reporters were left hanging for a second as he tries to wipe off a tear on his eyes, a rare moment to witness for a football player like him.

As reporters were gracious enough to give him a few seconds to compose himself, they have not forgotten how Tom Brady Sr. defended his son against Roger Goodell. According to reports from Mail Online, prior to the emotional Media Day was the angry statement of Brady Sr. that Goodell has overused his power as NFL Commissioner.

With that event, Tom Brady felt his father's protectiveness as he himself was also a father, adding up to all the emotions he kept inside. There are still no reports of what Tom Brady and his family have been going through, although there were rumors of someone ill among the members. But Brady's goals of getting his fifth Super Bowl ring to surpass the record of legendary football player Joe Montana has never wavered despite the challenges he is now experiencing.