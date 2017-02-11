NBA Trade Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins to Washington Wizards, Stephen Curry to Chicago Bulls and More

The NBA trade due date is a few months away and there are five insane trades that need to occur by then or in the offseason.

The trade due date is Feb. 23, 2017, and there are many gossipy tidbits drifting around the league. Some of them include lower-tiered players, for example, Brandon Knight of the Phoenix Suns.

Hassan Whiteside for Jonas Valanciunas

This NBA trade may not be the most well-known recommendation, particularly for Toronto Raptors fans. All things considered, Valanciunas played exceptionally well against Whiteside in the playoffs a year ago until he got hurt.

Blake Griffin for Enes Kanter and Domantas Sabonis

This is an NBA trade that many individuals would consider insane since it includes an All-Star gauge player and two youthful players with non-ensured potential. Blake Griffin's blend with Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan on the Los Angeles Clippers has been an intense one for a couple of years now. In the interim, Enes Kanter and Domantas Sabonis are part time at the power forward position for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

DeMarcus Cousins to the Washington Wizards

In the 2009-10 school ball season, John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins were a frightful 1-2 punch for the Kentucky Wildcats before taking their abilities to the NBA. As far back as that effective year where they made it to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament, Wall and Cousins continue to dream about playing on a similar group once more. This fantasy needs to wind up reality and it's feasible for it to occur before the due date. While, According to CSN MidAtlantic, Cousins might also sign new contract with Wizards.

Stephen Curry to the Chicago Bulls

This NBA trade proposal will presumably have the whole Bay Area reviling , yet there's a method to this frenzy. In spite of being the supreme two-time league MVP and the substance of the Golden State Warriors since landing in 2009, something appears to be off with Curry this season. Honestly, something appeared to be off with him amid a large portion of the playoffs last season and particularly in the finals. Now with the expansion of Kevin Durant, it shows up as though "The Chef" doesn't cook similarly that he once did reports, Basketball.realgm.

Anthony Davis to the Boston Celtics

This is another highly anticipated NBA trade that might happen. It's a crying disgrace that Anthony Davis is in the position he's in. He's averaging 29.3 points per game and it positions him second behind Russell Westbrook.