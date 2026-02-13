McDonald's is exploring ways to cater to the growing number of Americans taking GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, by testing high-protein menu items.

CEO Chris Kempczinski revealed the initiative during a Wednesday earnings call, noting that customers on these medications tend to favor meals rich in protein.

"As adoption grows, we know that consumers' behavior changes," Kempczinski said.

"But we're also seeing changes around maybe less snacking, changes in some of the beverages that they drink, less sugary drinks. And so all of those things are factoring into some of what we're out there experimenting with and testing with."

GLP-1 drugs work by suppressing appetite, often reducing food intake, snacking, and sugary beverage consumption.

About 12.4% of Americans now take these medications, a figure that has more than doubled in the past year and a half, according to a Gallup survey. The trend is reshaping how fast-food chains approach their menus.

McDonald's already offers protein-packed items, including Snack Wraps, Sausage Biscuit sandwiches, and McCrispy Strips, according to Vice President Jill McDonald.

Customers can further boost protein by adding extra eggs or burger patties, with options such as a Sausage McMuffin with Egg providing 27 grams of protein and a Double Cheeseburger offering 32 grams, NY Post reported.

Ex-McDonald's Chef Spotlights Protein Push

Mike Haracz, a former McDonald's corporate chef, said marketing will likely highlight "less carbs and more protein, fat call outs... to encourage purchase intent from GLP-1 users."

Potential new menu items could include grilled chicken strips, nuggets, lettuce-wrapped burgers, and even cauliflower tortillas, according to dietitian Amy Goodson.

Other fast-food chains are also responding to the trend. Shake Shack introduced a "Good Fit Menu" with lettuce-wrapped burgers, while Chipotle launched high-protein bowls and burritos designed for GLP-1 users.

Starbucks added Protein Cold Foams and Protein Lattes to its permanent menu last September.

An anonymous McDonald's franchisee told The Post that high-protein items are "perfectly set up" for GLP-1 users.

"Our three [chicken] strips are about 30 grams of protein, and Double Quarter Pounder is over 50," the franchisee said.

McDonald's is not revealing a timeline for new menu launches but plans to incorporate customer feedback from these tests into future offerings. Kempczinski noted the company sees this as a growing segment.

"Ultimately, as we learn more about that and get feedback from our customers, those things could make their way onto the menu," he said.

According to FinViz, the company's $5 meal deal recently boosted US same-store sales by 9%, reflecting the brand's focus on accessible options even amid changing consumer habits.

