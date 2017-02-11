'Fast & Furious' Live Shows With A Fully-Equipped Arena For Fans To Engage On Almost-Real Action

"Fast & Furious " has definitely reached another level of marketing as it plans to bring on the thrill to its avid fans in real time and real experience. As moviegoers have watched the seven installments of the movie at the edge of their seats, the live-version will make them hold tight as the experience the ride of their lives. Universal Studios and Brand Events will not only bring the cars that were used in the movie, it will tour on to different locations, bringing in the action near.

The arena live tour was officially announced according to reports from Fox News through an official press release from Universal Studios as it collaborates with Brand Events. The same team making the "Top Gear Live" series, the goal is to let "Fast & Furious" fans experience the excitement of live racing and as if doing the stunts in the movie. With its premiere on April, this is a great effort of Universal to make a mark on every avid fan of the movie.

The "Fast & Furious Live" will roll out in January 2018; the location of the supposed arena has yet to be known as reported by The Verge. Other details of the live show are parodies of Los Angeles streets, underground racing scenes and digital projection of related locations around the world, where the movie was shot. Performers will be reenacting some scenes while the audience will feel the heat thru an exhaust while watching signature cars doing the acrobat.

With this new project, "Fast & Furious" will be entering the live entertainment industry and is expected to be equally a hit from its box-office position. The show would be a spectacle of live chasing cars that only "Fast & Furious" is famously known for. It will also entertain their fans while waiting for its ninth and tenth franchise which will show on 2019 and 2021 respectively.