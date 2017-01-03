Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Pixar's 'Cars 3' Gives An Emotional Teaser Trailer That Will Change Lightning McQueen's Way in Racing

First Posted: Jan 03, 2017 06:25 PM EST
Lightning McQueen, Mater and Finn McMissile of 'Cars 2' Roll Into Bob's Big Boy

Lightning McQueen, Mater and Finn McMissile of 'Cars 2' Roll Into Bob's Big Boy(Photo : Getty Images/Patrick Wymore)

The third franchise of 'Cars' has definitely had some promising plot to show since Pixar released its teaser trailer. It was a heart-stopping moment as Lightning McQueen was thrown off on the race track while racing with the younger cars as they blaze with energy. From that unfortunate moment, chances are, the turn of events for 'Cars 3' will follow through with something more meaningful and a lesson that will hit on the hearts of its fans and into the box office.

As Comicbook reports the teaser trailer's official description, the nearly 20-second show highlights McQueen's darkest moments as it plummeted at high speed, endangering its parts, machine, and pride. Chief Creative Officer for Pixar Joseph Lasseter has described their upcoming movie as "emotional" as the lead character faces the sunset of his career. The story entails the lesson that Lightning McQueen must learn as he goes back to his humble beginnings and picks up the pieces of his #95 with the help of a young and wise technician.

Pixar's 'Cars' have obtained considerable audiences that have given it a good standing in the box-office, more so that the third installment will have a female mentor to support McQueen. As Lightning McQueen not only has damaged engines and parts, but also an ego that needs to be repaired, Cruz Ramirez will come in as the eager, young race technician. According to reports from Fabnewz Media, Ramirez' character will broaden 'Cars' audience as not only for young boys and guys but it can also appeal to the female viewers.

For those anticipating for the official trailer, it will be shown on January 9 during the College Football Playoff National Championship at 8:00 p.m. ET. at ESPN. The sure hit 'Cars 3' will be released on June 16, 2017, as fans have long been anticipating this third franchise of the box-office hit movie.

