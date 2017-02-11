Fire Has Broke On One Of Samsung Factories In China Due To A Build Up Of Defective Lithium Ion Batteries On Their Waste Depository

Samsung's Lithium-Ion batteries remain to be the company's ultimate culprit, as it sets its own factory on fire in China, Wednesday morning. The factory, Samsung SDI in China is believed to be where the defective battery of Galaxy Note 7 has originated, making a whopping loss of $17 billion worldwide due to massive recall procedures. The malefactors of the fire are discarded lithium-ion batteries and some half-finished products in the waste depository, luckily the fire did not damage the production area.

The fire which alarmed the fire emergency services in Tianjin's Wuqing District happened around 6 a.m. at the waste depository area of Samsung SDI. Wccftech reported that nineteen emergency vehicles with 110 trained professionals immediately responded to prevent further damage to nearby areas. Fortunately, there were no casualties nor seriously injured due to the fire outbreak.

Further investigations are already on its way as announced by Linksus Digiwork, a public relations agency representing Samsung in China. In this way, a more detailed conclusion to the case will be documented.

According to reports from The Telegraph, Samsung SDI factory provided the defected lithium-ion batteries of Samsung Galaxy Note 7, along with another Samsung factory. These batteries when charged had numerous reports of catching fire and overheating, prompting the South Korean company to recall the product, while buyers were subjected to return policies. With this incident, Samsung has committed to provide safe products by investing £104 million, which they will finally introduce on Samsung Galaxy S8, their newest flagship model.

It is great to take note that Samsung has already appointed, once again, Samsung SDI on their next promising model, the Galaxy S8. But, this time, their 8-point battery safety check which involves handsets going through an X-ray scan will make sure that they are safe to use. With Samsung's losses in operating profit, the company is definitely determined to make it right this time.