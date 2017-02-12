Actor George Clooney, British Lawyer Amal Clooney Expecting Twins In June: Julie Chen Of 'The Talk' Was First To Spread The News

George and Amal Clooney are sharing the same double happiness of Beyonce and Jay Z as US talk show host, Julie Chen has announced the couple to be having twins. Being the couple's friend, Chen was the first to confirm the good news on her show "The Talk" of which she says to "give the armrest" to Amal Clooney for being pregnant. George Clooney who is seventeen years older than Amal Alamuddin met his wife at a fundraising event in September 2013 and got married a year after in a high profile wedding ceremony held in Venice.

People had been wondering and hoping the least that high-profile lawyer was pregnant when she was seen wearing loose clothes during events like in the screening of "The White Helmets" for a Netflix documentary. It was only recently that Amal Clooney's pregnancy has heightened when she was spotted with an obvious baby bump at the Barcelona airport during a trip with her husband.

Now that the news has been confirmed, the three-time Golden Globe awardee and his British wife are set to welcome their first-born twins in June based on reports from The Sun. Although the news has been out in the open, it is still appropriate to wait for further confirmation from the couple. George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin had been married for two years and despite Clooney's 2015 interview with Charlie Rose on CBS "This Morning" that having children is still not "high on his list"; the 55-year old actor may consider this as a happy surprise.

With no one even spreading the news that the twins will arrive in June, Julie Chen made the first move to congratulate the couple as CBS News reports. It is still unknown how George and Amal Clooney will confirm the good news but it is definitely far from how Beyonce did. Nonetheless, it will still hit the headlines but will not flood the social media sites.

Even Matt Damon was excited to spread the news of his friend, George Clooney as he was interviewed on Entertainment Tonight. But as of this time, George and Amal Clooney have only shared the news to close relatives of both families. Sources say that the couple was both surprised and scared at the same time upon knowing that they will be having two babies in June.