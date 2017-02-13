Derek Brunson Calls UFC 208 Judges Blind As They Score Unanimous Decision Fight For Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva of Brazil reacts after his win by unanimous decision against Derek Brunson of United States in their middleweight bout during UFC 208 at the Barclays Center on February 11, 2017.(Photo : Getty Images/Anthony Geathers)

Anderson "The Spider" Silva won by unanimous decision against Derek Brunson in last Sunday's UFC 208. Silva was so ecstatic after the decision was announced but Brunson was very furious. The 33-year old fighter said that it was completely unfair and even joked that the judges may have been blind to not see that he inflicted heavier shots. He claims that the win was taken from him. This was "The Spider's" first win after four years.

After Silva walked out of UFC 208 with an unanimous win, Brunson took to social media his frustration, Bloody Elbow reported. Brunson said that the main reason why Silva won was he did his usual tricks again; doing flamboyant moves and entertaining tactics to wow the crowd. The number 8 middleweight fighter said that he laded solid punches but the Brazilian seemed to allow them.

"I put my heart & soul out there," said Derek Brunson on Facebook. He also posted a funny picture of the "judges" blind from seeing his talents and skills. The photo showed Stevie Wonder and Ray Charles as judges who scored in favor of Silva.

Meanwhile, Silva also took to social media his happiness that he has won for the first time in four years, Metro reported. He posted that he was happy because he loves his job and UFC and has fulfilled his dream of fighting in NYC. "The Spider" was still in disbelief saying that the results were unreal but he thanks everyone as well.

Brunson's loss to Silva would be his second straight defeat. He lost to Robert Whittaker in November 2016 at the UFC Fight Night 101 main event. Silva on the other hand was able to win over Nick Diaz in 2015 but was later declared a No Contest bout after it was discovered that he was positive for steroids.