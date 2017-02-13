Holly Holm Wants Rematch As Germaine de Randamie Gave Illegal Blows After The Bell Rang At UFC 208

Holly Holms went home furious last Sunday as she lost to Germaine de Randamie at the UFC 208. Adding to her anger was losing to de Randamie in a controversial manner; the later struck her after the bell rang to signal that a round was over. The officiating referee did not call de Randamie nor were any points deducted from the fighter. Germaine de Randamie was declared the first women's featherweight champ in UFC history.

After the match, Holly Holm felt that she did her best to win over Germaine de Randamie, said Fox Sports. She said that she started to become critical of her performance adding that de Randamie started strong but she had the upper hand during the final three rounds. Holm also recalled that she was able to rock de Randamie twice but did not take this to her advantage. "That's my own fault," she admitted.

But aside from all these, Holly Holm still felt that she deserved to win. Metro reported that it was clear that de Randamie struck Holm after the bell rang not just once but in two consecutive rounds. The referee did not call her for these illegal moves. Dana White, UFC president called on officiating referee Todd Anderson saying that he should not be allowed to ref a main event.

White said that MMA referees from New York should not be presiding on a main event because of their lack of experience. However he said that this was not their call. He also said that he has received a lot of calls asking him what's wrong with the officiating ref.

Holly Holm was hurt by the illegal blow that struck her for the second time and she admitted that in her part, she stopped because she heard the bell. She said that if this was the case then she should have kept fighting as well.

