Joe Jonas, Demi Lovato Tease Fans With Possible ‘Camp Rock 3’ Movie

Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato teased the fans with a possible "Camp Rock" sequel. It has been seven long years since the release of "Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam".

According to ET, the DNCE frontman posted a selfie with his friend and ex-girlfriend Demi Lovato. The picture was first shared by Lovato on Snapchat and then Jonas shared it on his own Instagram account and other social media accounts.

What could have been a cute selfie of two good friends soon sent the fans into hoping for a third Camp Rock movie. But Jonas is the culprit behind this expectation when he decided to caption the photo "CR3".

The selfie was taken at the Roc Nation Pre-GRAMMY Brunch in Los Angeles. Lovato also shared the picture on her twitter account.

Fans immediately went into frenzy and rumors about a possible "Camp Rock 3" started to fly around. The comment section was flooded with requests and queries about a possible Camp Rock movie.

"OMG PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE," one fan wrote. "Stop playing with my feelings," another follower added. Many fans even started shipping the two with "Jemi" ship name.

Although there is no news about any sequel of the Disney Original movie, one thing is for sure that the pair is not romantically involved. In the "Camp Rock" series Lovato and Jonas's characters did appear as love interests though.

Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas dated in 2010 but soon broke up cordially. They are on best terms after splitting up. Jonas is currently in a relationship with "Game of Thrones" actor Sophie Turner.

According to Daily Mail, Lovato is currently dating an MMA fighter named Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos. The singer ended her six-year relationship with actor Wilmer Valderrama before moving on to Vasconcelos.

Meanwhile, Lovato was nominated at Grammy Awards 2017 in the category Best Pop Vocal Album for "Confident". She lost the award to Adele's "25".