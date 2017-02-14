Poisonous Chemicals Found in Most Profound Ocean Surface Have Extraordinarily High Level of Contamination

The study has found that plastic waste is spreading toxic chemicals restricted in the 1970's, and it is found in a tiny sea creature living 7 miles somewhere down in Mariana Trench. The Mariana Trench in northern Pacific is the most profound part of the world's seas, a remote place that is still untouched by human movement.

NPR reported that trench water is near freezing that the pressure would crush a human like a bug and researchers have just recently investigated it. Dr. Alan Jamieson, biologist of Newcastle University in England and his team dropped what they call a mechanical "lander" down into the trench. Together with the lander are cameras and water samplers and some baited traps.

At the point when the lander surface, the traps contained amphipods, shrimplike scavengers that are known to inhabit at great depths. The amphipods were contaminated with PCBS (polychlorinated biphenyls), dangerous chemicals utilized for quite a long time in the industry, and additionally other mechanical contaminations known as diligent natural poisons.

Advertisement

According to Daily Mail, the researchers believe that the toxins have discovered their way into the remote trenches through polluted plastic debris and dead animals sinking to the sea floor.

The said chemical, which was utilized from the 1930s until restricted in the 1970s can cause disease, and take decades to tear down. The crustaceans from the most profound sea trenches were found to contain 10 times the level of industrial pollution than the normal average of an earthworm.

Dr. Jamieson said just because contamination is outside of anyone's ability to see does not mean it is harmless. He added that people must recall that planet Earth is mostly deep sea and to think that it is OK just to overlook it is a little irresponsible. The study team will now research the results for the more extensive biological system.