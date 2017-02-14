Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, February 14, 2017 | Updated at 6:27 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Poisonous Chemicals Found in Most Profound Ocean Surface Have Extraordinarily High Level of Contamination

By Honey A. Demecillo (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 14, 2017 03:55 AM EST
POLLUTION HAS WORKED ITS WAY DOWN TO THE WORLD'S DEEPEST WATERS

POLLUTION HAS WORKED ITS WAY DOWN TO THE WORLD'S DEEPEST WATERS(Photo : Press Tv News.net/ You Tube)

The study has found that plastic waste is spreading toxic chemicals restricted in the 1970's, and it is found in a tiny sea creature living 7 miles somewhere down in Mariana Trench. The Mariana Trench in northern Pacific is the most profound part of the world's seas, a remote place that is still untouched by human movement.

NPR reported that trench water is near freezing that the pressure would crush a human like a bug and researchers have just recently investigated it. Dr. Alan Jamieson, biologist of Newcastle University in England and his team dropped what they call a mechanical "lander" down into the trench. Together with the lander are cameras and water samplers and some baited traps.

At the point when the lander surface, the traps contained amphipods, shrimplike scavengers that are known to inhabit at great depths. The amphipods were contaminated with PCBS (polychlorinated biphenyls), dangerous chemicals utilized for quite a long time in the industry, and additionally other mechanical contaminations known as diligent natural poisons.

According to Daily Mail, the researchers believe that the toxins have discovered their way into the remote trenches through polluted plastic debris and dead animals sinking to the sea floor.

The said chemical, which was utilized from the 1930s until restricted in the 1970s can cause disease, and take decades to tear down. The crustaceans from the most profound sea trenches were found to contain 10 times the level of industrial pollution than the normal average of an earthworm.

Dr. Jamieson said just because contamination is outside of anyone's ability to see does not mean it is harmless. He added that people must recall that planet Earth is mostly deep sea and to think that it is OK just to overlook it is a little irresponsible. The study team will now research the results for the more extensive biological system.

SEE ALSO

Salt Marshes Vanish as Rising Sea Cover Losing Ground, Endangered Animals Suffering More

An Old Steroid Drug Approved by FDA Treats Fatal Disease will costs $54,000 Instead of $89,000 a year

Apple Presented An Anonymous Device to FCC for Approval, Speculation Suggests for Internal Use Only

Mars 2020 Mission Will Be Launched In July 2020, NASA Narrowed Down Three Landing Sites With Particular Geographical Area

French Businessman Requesting Uber To Pay €45M For The Cause Of His Divorce
© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

Argentina & U.S Trade Agreements Obama Trade Agreements

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Qi wireless charging standard Wireless Power Consortium

NBA News: LeBron James Wants New Cavalier Derrick Williams' Contract To Be Extended

NBA News: LeBron James Wants New Cavalier Derrick Williams' Contract To Be Extended

Derrick Williams has only played in two games for the Cleveland Cavaliers ever since the team acquired him for a 10-day contract. But he has played really well that LeBron James wants him in the team for the foreseeable future.
NBA News: Why James Harden Deserves MVP Award Over Russell Westbrook and LeBron James

NBA News: Why James Harden Deserves MVP Award Over Russell Westbrook and LeBron James
Anderson Silva of Brazil reacts after his win by unanimous decision against Derek Brunson of United States in their middleweight bout during UFC 208 at the Barclays Center on February 11, 2017.

Derek Brunson is furious about losing against Anderson Silva at the UFC 208; claims the win was taken from him since he was able to land heavier points than “The Spider.”
NBA News: LeBron James Loves The Derrick Williams Pick-up By The Cavs, Hoping It To Be A Long Term Deal

NBA News: LeBron James Loves The Derrick Williams Pick-up By The Cavs, Hoping It To Be A Long Term Deal
Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins to Washington Wizards, Stephen Curry to Chicago Bulls and More
NFL News: Shannon Sharpe Urges Patriots To Skip White House Visit As A Team

NFL News: Shannon Sharpe Urges Patriots To Skip White House Visit As A Team
NFL News: Patriots & Falcons Are Your No. 1 & 2 In The Early Power Rankings Edition

NFL News: Patriots & Falcons Are Your No. 1 & 2 In The Early Power Rankings Edition

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Open Signal Reveals T-Mobile and Verizon Tied For Best Networks In U.S

Martian Theories That It Has Bodies of Water Billion Years Ago Was Discovered To Be Untrue: Traces Of Carbonates Are Negative To Mineral Samples

'Call of Duty' News & Update: CoD Is Finally Back To Its Roots; Teased Advanced Gadgets & Weapons For Futuristic Combat

NBA News: Potential Replacements For Kevin Love Should He Miss The All-Star Game Due To Injury

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro With 6GB RAM Now Available For Pre-Order

Apple's Anniversary Will Be More Costlier For Buyers

‘Batman V Superman’ Highlight: Snyder Releases Film’s 11-minute VFX Reel

Actor George Clooney, British Lawyer Amal Clooney Expecting Twins In June: Julie Chen Of 'The Talk' Was First To Spread The News

Samsung's Valentine's Day Offers Include Smartphone Bundle Deals

Kate Middleton and Prince William News: Is There Truth to the Divorce Rumors About the Royal Couple?

One Direction's Harry Styles is All Set to Release His Debut Solo Record

'The Vampire Diaries' Spoilers: How Will Elena Return?

A New Strain Of Bacteria Has Been Discovered To Contaminate Shellfish: Climate Change Being The Cause Of Its Virulence And Adaptability

Google Rolls Out Home Control To Pixel Smartphones

'Tekken 7' Has Evolved Over New Update; Can Potentially Strive As An eSport

How to Remove Social Accounts from MacOS Effectively

‘Timeless’ News: 'Supernatural's' Misha Collins Ditches Angel Wings For The Role Of Elliot Ness

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Tech

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Uber Taxi App In Madrid
Tech

French Businessman Requesting Uber To Pay €45M For The Cause Of His Divorce
UFC 208: Holm v Randamie
Sports

Holly Holms is demanding for a rematch after she lost to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208; says de Randamie should have been penalized for illegal blows after the bell rang.
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics