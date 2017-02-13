Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, February 13, 2017

An Old Steroid Drug Approved by FDA Treats Fatal Disease will costs $54,000 Instead of $89,000 a year

By Honey A. Demecillo
Feb 13, 2017
An old drug gets a new price to fight a rare disease $89,000 a year

An old drug gets a new price to fight a rare disease $89,000 a year(Photo : Audio Mass Media Reviews/ You Tube)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is currently approved Emflaza (deflazacort), an old steroid treatment, long accessible outside the United States. The drug, deflazacort, can help to treat patients ages 5 years and above that suffers from the disastrous and deadly disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

According to FDA, Emflaza works by reducing inflammation and lessening the movement of the immune system, and it is usually used to treat DMD over the world. The company sought approval for Emflaza as an orphan medication, a unique approval pathway expected to inspire the advancement of medications for exceptionally uncommon diseases.

DMD is the most well-known kind of muscular dystrophy that caused by an absence of dystrophin, a protein that keeps muscle cells in place. The primary symptoms are generally observed in between 3 and 5 years of age and worsen after some time. The disease frequently happens in individuals without a known family history of the condition and essentially influences young men, yet rarely happen in girls.

In addition, Washington Post reported that the families can now import the drug from abroad for about $1,200 every year.  After refunds and rebates, the net cost will be $54,000 a year, according to Marathon Pharmaceuticals Chief Financial Officer Babar Ghias. Increasing government approval has its preferences, numerous physicians argue.

It commonly implies the medication will be secure by insurance, and the evidence that is utilized to support the approval may induce doctors to use the medications. Marathon said that as of now just around seven to nine percent of those afflicted with Duchenne have access to deflazacort. A voucher can be claimed by a sponsor at a later date to get need review of an ensuing marketing application for an alternate product, and this will be the ninth rare pediatric disease priority survey voucher issued by FDA since the program started.

 

 

