South Korea Government High Alert Status of Foot-and-Mouth Disease, Issued Travel Ban for all Livestock in the Country

Seoul's agriculture ministry announced that South Korea government raised its foot-and-mouth disease to the maximum level as a second strain, and was affirmed three days after of its first sudden happening. The Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs issued a travel ban for all domestic animals in the country, while requesting strong isolation and sterilization measures.

According to Korea Herald, there are 86 domestic animals in the market across over the country will be shut while the ban is set up. It comes less than two days following a 30-hour standstill order was raised. According to the deputy minister for food industry policy, Kin Kyeong-kyu, an A-type strain of the disease was found at 50 miles north of the capital dairy farm in Yeoncheon.

The ministry said that raising the alert level as foot-and-mouth cases happened in various parts of the country, as the second type of the infection developed. South Korea last raised it country's foot-and-mouth infection alert status in 2010, when the country deals with its most exceedingly worst outbreak.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that the ministry had re-immunized all dairy cattle in the country against the O-type infection, and the country's domestic animals would need to vaccinate again against the A-type strain. A senior agriculture ministry official in charge of animal health, Oh Soon-min, said that the ministry was trying to import more stocks of antibody from manufacturers, which permit the animal to be vaccinated for both strains in the meantime.

The South Korea administration started a campaign to immunized 3.14 million cows over the country, with a budget of 5.34 billion won ($4.65 million). The agriculture ministry is measuring regardless of whether or not to immunized hogs again, as instanced of contamination have so far found among cattle, said Park Bong-Kyun, commissioner of the Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency.