Android Team Took Inspiration on Apple's iPhone Features and Made Them Even Improved

For 10 years prior, Apple's iOS platform and Google's Android platform are both appear, however, Google took one look at the iPhone Apple that was revealed in mid-2007 and it quickly knew it was cloning the wrong handset experience. Meanwhile, giant cell phone companies like Nokia, BlackBerry, and Microsoft continued chugging along without adjusting at all.

BGR reported that Google's Android had been working diligently constructing an exhausting BlackBerry clone, yet Google accomplished something that other platform makers failed at badly. Google's modified Android platform would dispatch commercially in late 2008 on the HTC Dream/G1, and it carefully took after Apple's iPhone much more than it looked like a BlackBerry cell phone.

Advertisement

After years followed, Apple and Google would go ahead to overwhelm the global mobile phone market as different platforms struggled and failed. It is now clear that iOS and Android took encouragement from each other at all times, however, there are ways in particular that Android took Apple's thoughts from iPhone and improved them even in Android.

According to Yahoo Tech, one of the ideas is high-resolution displays. Before cell phone displays got to be as complex as they are at this moment. It all started in 2010 when Apple began a pixel war with the Retina display on the iPhone 4. Other enhancements and support for a more extensive color array have gotten Apple's iPhones nearer in display quality to AMOLED panels from any semblance of Samsung.

The second is, App Store, Android does not have better applications over iOS. While Android bears to developers significantly more adaptability, while iOS applications are always smoother and they offer a substantially more steady experience. The third way is the Quick Settings, Android has dependably had a few setting accessible in the pull-down shade menu, however, it was not until Apple's Control Panel came around that Google stepped things up and made the flexible quick settings panel were clients appreciate today.