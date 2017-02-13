Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, February 13, 2017

Verizon Declares New Wireless Unlimited Plan For New and Existing Users, Guarantees No Price Increase After A Year

By Honey A. Demecillo
Feb 13, 2017
Not just unlimited, Verizon Unlimited

Verizon has simply made a surprising weekend to declare its efforts to stepping up to lure new clients with its new service plan that guarantees unlimited data. The offer will start on Monday and it will be called Verizon Unlimited.

According to The Verge, the said plan will cost $80 for an individual line per month, and $45 per month for each line on a four-line family plan. The costs are labeled as introductory and require both paperless charging and empowered by AutoPay. A Verizon representative said that the new plan is accessible to both new and existing clients, and added to the other plans in which the Verizon offers.

Clients will get the full LTE speeds until they achieve 22GB of usage, after which they will be liable to reduced data speeds and de-prioritization. However, according to a leader of Verizon's wireless division, Ronan Dunne, the company are not restricting clients to a single plan. In the event that client does not need unlimited data, the carrier will still have 5GB, S, M, and L Verizon plans that are ideal for the clients.

As indicated by CNET report, in 2010 both Verizon and AT&T finished their past unlimited offers because of numerous clients have clung to grandfathered plans. AT&T has since carried the plan back with strings attached, while T-Mobile has been touting their One plans that have boundless data, however,  480p streaming video in the base plan.

While the plan is being charged as unlimited, Verizon alerts that after clients achieve a 22GB limit, their data usage might be organized behind different clients case of system clog. The latest data plan comes to a couple of days after adversary wireless carrier Sprint presented its own particular unlimited data offering. However, the Sprint's plan has a catch: the cost goes up after the initial year, but the Verizon representative assure that the cost of Verizon's plan will not go up following year.

 

