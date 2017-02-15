Val Kilmer Says He Is Healthy Despite Looking Very Frail In A Video – Reveals He’s On Speech Therapy

Val Kilmer spoke to his fans via his Facebook account telling them that he is doing fine and he is NOT dying and has no cancer. This was the exact opposite of what the audience saw in a recent event in Los Angeles as the actor promoted his one-man show "Citizen Twain." The actor said that he is undergoing speech therapy to improve his condition after his health issues of last year.

A video of Val Kilmer talking to the audience of an event to promote his show recently appeared online. On the video, Kilmer appeared very frail, thin and sickly. It was noticeable that he had a hard time standing and was struggling to say anything. The "Top Gun" actor denied many times that he was in poor health and he had any surgery done. However, he did one admitted he had a procedure done but said that it was nothing major. He said that he is feeling better in a rare public appearance, Mail Online reported.

Many are concerned that Val Kilmer could be in a grave state of health because he was not getting the treatment that he needs. The "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang" star is an active Scientology follower and advocates the use of prayer for healing. His Christian Scientist beliefs may be preventing him from seeking the necessary treatment for his condition, says The Hollywood Gossip.

Advertisement

Those who saw Val Kilmer in his public appearance last week could not believe what they saw. The crowd thought he might have had a miraculous recovery or he could be at the end of his years. He was unable to stand as he talked to the audience and was noticeably out of breath. He has lost half of his weight and his face has very deep lines, mentioned by people in the crowd.

Meanwhile, Michael Douglas, a close friend of Val Kilmer said that the actor is suffering from the same thing that he had. Douglas was diagnosed of throat cancer and has undergone treatment for his condition. But as expected, the "Batman Forever" dismissed this claim and said that his friend loved him so much and meant no harm to his speculation.