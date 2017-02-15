‘Attack on Titan’ Nintendo 3DS Game Update – Increase Chance Of Survival By Bonding With Characters

"Attack on Titan" has a new Nintendo 3DS visual novel game that will let players experience being part of the Survey Corps. But the player will need to do more than move about in the game; he must be able to bond with different characters in the animated series including familiar characters like Eren, Mikasa, Levi and the others.

The game is set during the Battle of Trost as the Survey Corps were investigating an old castle. The team enters the castle and begins their search when a Titan attacks outside the structure. The floor collapses and they fall to the basement floor of the castle. Because of the fall, they break their 3D maneuver gear. The player is an original part of the team and will bond with different characters to be able to get out of the castle, Anime News Network reported.

The new "Attack on Titan" game will be available a month from now and to increase fans' anticipation, a new teaser video has been released. Siliconera reports that the new trailer featured the main cast Eren, Levi and Mikasa being introduced in the game. Included in the teaser were several shots from the manga, maps and more. Entitled "Attack on Titan: Escape From Certain Death," the video also announced that it will be released on March 30, 2017 in Japan.

There are two different versions of the game. The "Attack on Titan" standard edition costs 5,800 yen or $53 USD and the Treasure Box edition is 12,800 yen or $118 USD. The Treasure Box includes freebies like a visual book, a soundtrack, large tin Survey Corps badges, waterproof posters of the cast and 3DS themes with original voices of Levi and Mikasa.

Ruby Party team from KOEI Tecmo is the developer of "Attack on Titan" 3DS game. The team has created the game together with the help of the visual staff of the series' anime version.