Sunday, January 22, 2017

Nintendo Switch The Ultimate Hybrid Gaming Console – No Netflix Or Other Multimedia Functions

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 22, 2017 04:46 AM EST
Nintendo of America, A guest enjoys playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the groundbreaking new Nintendo Switch at a special preview event in New York on Jan. 13, 2017.(Photo : Getty Images/Neilson Barnard)

Nintendo of America, A guest enjoys playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the groundbreaking new Nintendo Switch at a special preview event in New York on Jan. 13, 2017.(Photo : Getty Images/Neilson Barnard)

The Nintendo Switch event was a resounding success; gamers, fans and Nintendo console aficionados got to check out what the hybrid portable and home console looked like up close and the games included. But as information about the Switch's gaming features flooded the event, details about its operating system and other functions were still kept in the dark. And thanks to Kotaku, Nintendo reps revealed that the new Switch won't have room for Netflix or multimedia or video - streaming services.

Nintendo, via Kotaku, was able to reveal a little more information, said The Verge. First, the Switch won't support Hulu or Netflix with creators saying that all their efforts were dedicated to making the system a powerful video gaming platform. But it did not completely shut its doors to video -streaming and said that it may be considered in the future.

Next, the new Switch is not compatible with the current Wii or Wii U controllers but it may be considered in the future. The Miiverse social network is unavailable in the Switch but sources said that there is a Mii Maker tool tucked inside the system's settings and developers may still include this in their games. Finally, players will be able to create eight user accounts and get access to an eShop region depending on where they are located.

GameSpot fuelled hopes for Switch aspirants saying that the Wii U and 3DS have Netflix apps and therefore it is possible that this could come later for the Switch. The flagship Nintendo gaming console will be officially launched on March 3 for $300.

There are five launch game titles for the Nintendo Switch and 'Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' is one of them. There are also rumors that after the Switch's launch, Nintendo could create a follow up game for 'Legend of Zelda.'

 

