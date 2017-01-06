Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, January 06, 2017 | Updated at 12:23 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Only 3 Million Out Of 90 Million People Who Downloaded ‘Super Mario Run’ Paid $10 For The Full Version

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 06, 2017 05:47 AM EST
Super Mario Run

Super Mario Run(Photo : Nintendo Mobile/Youtube)

Super Mario Run official photo

Super Mario Run official photo(Photo : Twitter/Super Mario Run)

'Super Mario Run' may have taken a disappointing start last December. The numbers are out and it shows that out of the 90 million people who downloaded the game on its initial release, only a handful 3 million paid for the game's full version. 'Super Mario Run' is available for free but to get to the best parts and to unlock more worlds, players need to spend $10 for the full version of the game.

Go Nintendo was one of the first to report the results of the research done by Newzoo. The news was initially overwhelming as the research cited 90 million downloads of the game translating to a massive response from players. However when it comes to revenue it was another thing. 'Super Mario Run' generated more than $30 million in gross revenue with only 3 million players paying for the full game. This number was around 2% of King Digital and Zynga's monthly unique users.

The research showed that a large majority of players are not willing to pay $10 for 'Super Mario Run.' Games these days are simply 99 cents per download, free or free with paid extra features.

Crunchyroll also reported 'Super Mario Run's' initial numbers and said that 90 million could have been a huge number if all these players paid for the full game. Nintendo has not officially released statements regarding the results of the research by Newzoo and whether the company thinks this is a success or not remains to be seen too.

Players that have downloaded 'Super Mario Run' the past weeks have mixed opinions of the game. Some thought that $10 a pop was a huge waste, some compared Run with the previous versions of the game while some truly enjoyed their purchase. Still there were some who wished they could have played the game for free.

 

SEE ALSO

Android Mario Fans Rejoice! ‘Super Mario Run’ Pre-Registration Starts Now on Google Play

Toad is the Free Character in Super Mario Run! – First Batch of Rewards as Soon as App is Released

TagsSuper Mario Run updates, Super Mario Run news, Super Mario Run

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Deacon to make an album with rayna Nashville season 5 premiere episode

Minnesota Timberwolves v Atlanta Hawks

NBA Rumors: Paul Millsap Could Leave Atlanta Hawks

Regardless of the possibility that easygoing fans don't grasp Millsap's work, fans can wager that rival GMs, mentors, and rivals see exactly how great he is on the court.
UFC Featherweight Champion Conor McGregor reacts as he walks on stage for UFC 205 Weigh-ins at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2016 in New York City.

Headline: Mc Gregor’s Next Rival :a twister for UFC
MMA News: What Now For Ronda Rousey

MMA News: What Now For Ronda Rousey
James Rodriguez Vows To Stay In Madrid Despite Manchester United Link

James Rodriguez Vows To Stay In Madrid Despite Manchester United Link
Duke’s Grayson Allen Returns For Blue Devils After 1-game Suspension

Duke's Grayson Allen Returns For Blue Devils After 1- Game Suspension
WrestleMania 25

Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka Has Been Cleared Off Over Homicide Charges In The 1983 Death Of Nancy Argentino [VIDEO]
2017 NBA All-Star Game

Top 10 Most Deserving Starters for 2017 NBA All-Star Game

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics