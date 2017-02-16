Jupiter's Birth Date And The Rest Of The Solar System Can Now Be Determined Through Magnetization Of Ancient Angrite Meteorites

Studies of the solar system have never stopped, as the mysteries surrounds it are still unfolding day by day, thanks to the endless efforts of the astronomers and scientists, the numerous questions of the world are gradually answered. Recently, astronomers were able to distinguish the emergence of Jupiter and Saturn through a phenomenon called core accretion which happened when the sun was formed. The sun was believed to be formed through a mixture of hydrogen gas and dust that swirled to form what is now called as the 'star at the center of the solar system'.

This phenomenon that happened 4.6 billion years ago is called the solar nebula that warped on its own and the remnants of its explosion are what came to be the creation of the planets. According to reports from Space, the core accretion of Jupiter and Saturn took place within the first 4 million years when the solar system has started to form. These were studied under Benjamin Weiss, a professor of planetary sciences at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), together with Huapei Wang, a postdoctoral student at MIT.

Their team focused on the magnetic orientations of the ancient meteorite, angrite which was scattered following the explosion of the solar nebula. As Scientific American reports, the magnetic field that the solar nebula creates was then absorbed by these meteorites, thus revealing a certain amount of magnetization with further tests and studies. Weiss team found out that the angrites from 3.8 million years ago that fell on the Earth, have already produced negative results.

Thus with a negative magnetization, the process of this gaseous nebula in forming the solar system was already been settled and the planet's structures almost completed. With this hypothesis, the age of the solar system, specifically Jupiter and Saturn, and all other planets can be determined as additional studies will take place. Right now, astronomers are waiting for the primitive asteroid samples to be collected by the Hayabusa 2 spacecraft and NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission when it arrives in around 2020.