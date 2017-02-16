Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, February 16, 2017 | Updated at 10:21 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Pokémon Go' Update: New Patch Features Cheap Storage Upgrades For Everyone

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 16, 2017 09:28 PM EST
'Pokémon Go' Update: New Patch Features Cheap Storage Upgrades For Everyone

'Pokémon Go' Update: New Patch Features Cheap Storage Upgrades For Everyone(Photo : Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

"Pokémon Go" has a new update and it's getting 80 new monsters for players to catch this week, which also means a lot of Go players may need to upgrade their storage to accommodate the added content.

Niantic, developer of the hit mobile game, is making it easier for everyone to upgrade by means of giving discounts to Pokémon storage upgrades for the next two weeks.

According to Polygon, from Feb. 16 through Feb. 28, increasing the amount of storage that players have will cost them 50 percent fewer Poké Coins than usual. That makes the upgrade a 100 Poké Coin purchase, which is equivalent to only 99 cents in real currency.

Each upgrade will grant players 50 more available slots in their bags. To reach the maximum capacity, which is currently set to 1,000 Pokémon, players are going to be spending around $15 to reach that point.

By default, players can store up to 250 Pokémon on their bags at any moment. That would leave a lot of room for those players who like to collect two of the same kind, or duplicates, of their favorite monsters, or even hoard a lot of Pokémon in hopes of eventually turning them into candy later on.

Now that the new patch adds an additional 80 more Pokémon to collect, it seems that 250 slots may no longer be enough. Which is why it truly makes a whole lot of sense for Niantic to upgrade the storage at a cheaper price since this would make it very much convenient for every player.

According to a report from GameUp24, Android users are going to be receiving the generation 2 "Pokémon Go" update, which is also going to be added new items and even outfits to "Pokémon Go." All players with Android phones should be able to access the new update by the end of the week.

 

 

SEE ALSO

'Pokemon Go' Version 1.25.0 & 0.55.0: What Did the Update Change?

Pokémon GO Update: Niantic Asking What Events Players Want to See in 2017

Pokemon Sun And Moon Update: Next Global Event Officially Unveiled

TagsNiantic, Pokemon, Pokemon GO

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada Castro's funeral

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Oakley Flak Jacket 3D fit technology

Clarence House Announce The Engagement Of Prince William To Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton, Prince William On The Verge of Separation, Reports Claim

Despite the fact that these claims could be valid, neither Kate Middleton nor Prince William has affirmed anything as of yet.
P.S. Arts' The Party - Arrivals

Meghan Markle Returns to Instagram After 2-Month Break: 'No Bad Energy'
The Weinstein Company & Netflix's 2017 SAG After Party in partnership with Absolut Elyx

'Stranger Things' Actress Millie Bobby Brown Now Part Of IMG Models Agency [DETAILS]
Intro to Salt Marshes

Salt Marshes Vanish as Rising Sea Cover Losing Ground, Endangered Animals Suffering More
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Jennifer Lopez Fangirls Over Drake at 2017 Grammys; Romance Confirmed? [RUMORS]
The Prince Of Wales & Duchess Of Cornwall Support The British Asian Trust

Prince Charles Forced to Marry Princess Diana by Father Prince Philip [RUMORS]
Beer Drinkers Sample A Variety Of Styles And Flavors At Chicago Beer Festival

Stanford Students Reproduced Beer From 5000 Years Old Chinese Recipe, It Tasted Sweeter Than The Beers Of Today

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Disney News: Niki Caro To Officially Direct Upcoming Live-Action 'Mulan'

Nintendo Switch News: Zelda Receives First Ever Expansion Pass, Will Likely Have Some Issues

NBA News: Kawhi Leonard Wins All-Star Duel Vs Paul George as Spurs Win In Indy

Report: NASA Reveals 2 New Mission To Study Asteroids

Skelmet Scans Your Face to 3-D print Feather-light Sunglasses With the Perfect Fit

NBA News: Nick Wright Thinks Kevin Durant Will Make The Warriors A Worse Team

NBA News: Kevin Durant Tells Nuggets Fan They Will 'Sweep Their A-' If Warriors Meet Nuggets In Playoffs

Seven Ways That iPhones Are Better Than Android Mobiles

'Jane the Virgin' Season 3 Spoilers: Michael To Resurrect From The Dead?; Episode 12 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

This Might Be Your Last Chance To Grab NES Classic Mini Console

Ricki Lake’s Ex-Husband Christian Evans Dead Due To Bipolar Disorder – Details Of Death Still Unrevealed

ZTE Axon 7 Become Cheapest Smartphone To Support Daydream VR

Adam Silver, Michael Jordan Step In To Help James Dolan, Charles Oakley Dispute

India Air Pollution Causes Over 1M Premature Deaths

Ebola 'Superspreaders': Faster Contamination Basically Through Contacts of Bodily Fluids

Hugh Jackman's Fifth Surgery In Four Years - The Wolverine Actor Shares Post-operative Photo

Report: New Sunshine Brings Radio To Remote Parts Of South Sudan

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Tech

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Uber Taxi App In Madrid
Tech

French Businessman Requesting Uber To Pay €45M For The Cause Of His Divorce
UFC 208: Holm v Randamie
Sports

Holly Holms is demanding for a rematch after she lost to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208; says de Randamie should have been penalized for illegal blows after the bell rang.
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics