If Niantic was looking towards replicating the initial success and excitement that came with last summer's official launch of "Pokémon GO," new updates are always one way of doing it. "Pokémon Go" Servers are currently struggling to handle the massive influx of players that are out hunting for Generation 2 Pokémon.

However, some have been able to log in intermittently, so this doesn't seem like the periods of the absolute shutdown that every player saw right after launch. Here's a recent statement coming from the developer, Niantic:

"We are currently experiencing an incredible number of Trainers logging in today. Thanks for bearing with us as we address latency issues as of the moment and try to fix some servers that are down. Thanks!"

According to Forbes, It should be noted that planning on server load under circumstances like these is virtually impossible. There are hundreds of millions of potential players currently playing out there, and there is no reliable way of predicting just how many were paying close enough attention to hit this update as soon as it went live.

Previous events were not a likely indication: extra candy might have attracted the hardcore Go players out there, but new creatures to catch is always going to be exciting to just about everyone. So it is advised that player ought to be patient on this one, and hopefully, the issue will finally be sorted one way or another.

According to Global Advisors, "Pokémon Go" is a mobile game that has seen its trouble, but the excitement of having new creatures offers a reminder of what made the game so fun and appealing in the first place. There's always that thrill of discovering new creatures that you haven't seen before out there in the wild.

That has been made a bit more manageable now that the game has a tracking system featured that will actually allow you to go out and hunt down those outlines that you see in your nearby area. Stay tuned for more updates on "Pokémon Go" server stability.