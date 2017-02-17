‘Shokugeki no Soma’ 203 – Red & White Battle Winner Revealed; Erina Realizes Value Of Family

"Shokugeki no Soma" manga recently released chapter 203 highlighting the results of the sensational food fight between Joichiro and Gin in the Red & White Battle. For the first part of the training, Erina and Soma were under Joichiro while Aldini and Megumi were in Gin's team. The result of the match was surprising since each team chose the other as winner. Sanzaemon acknowledged the result of the battle and had a few words with his granddaughter about family pertaining to Soma and his father's relationship.

"Shokugeki no Soma" latest Red & White Battle had an interesting way to decide who won the match, MangaNetabareSpoiler reported. Sanzaemon decided that both teams will taste each other's creations to decide the winner. After the students tasted the dish, they have to point to the one that they think was superior. Surprisingly Soma and Erina pointed to Dojima's while Aldini and Megumi point at Saiba's.

Erina goes on to describe Dojima's dish saying that its visual presentation alone made it the winner. The dish was high quality compared to theirs and also said that she regrets having less time preparing for the battle. Takumi disagrees with Erina saying that the Hachis Parmentier of Saiba was definitely superior.

Over the course of the judging, the students finally recognize their own faults and the things that they have to overcome to get to where they are now. Mangaka yo has the exclusive "Shokugeki no Soma" episode 203; page 16 showed how pleased Sanzaemon was with the results and that the students are learning far more than cooking in the recent battle. Meanwhile, Joichiro and Gin have also considered their first battle as a draw; Gin even said that this was what they were actually aiming for.

Sanzaemon saw something new in Erina in "Shokugeki no Soma" 203. He pointed out to the "God's Tongue" that she was having fun. Erina replied by saying that this was not her usual self and she was just provoked. Her grandfather pointed out the uniqueness and bond of Soma and his father and recommended that she should act like a spoiled child for once.

Chapter 204 of "Shokugeki no Soma" will feature the arrival of the Main Central members Azami, Rindou and Tsukasa.