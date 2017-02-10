Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

‘Tokyo Ghoul’ S3 Gets March 2017 Release Date - Delays Rumored To Be Due To Lack Of Material

NEW tokyo ghoul opening season 3 trailer

NEW tokyo ghoul opening season 3 trailer(Photo : Anime World/YouTube)

"Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 gets a release date after dismayed fans waited patiently for a previous 2016 air date announcement. Season 3 is set to air this March 2017 and rumors say that this delay is due to a lot of problems in the production of the new season as well as conflicts with the ''Tokyo Ghoul" manga.

There was insufficient material for "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3, Opp Trends reported. Crew involved in producing the next installment of the popular Japanese anime series may have also encountered problems with the manga's franchise series which eventually caused delays in the creation of the TV series. There were also reports that a new production company has taken over for season 3. Madhouse Entertainment is now producing "Tokyo Ghoul" which was initially done by Pierrot Studio. Popular Japanese animated series such as "Bleach," and "Naruto" are from Pierrot.

As for "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 plot, there are reports that a ghoul investigator will show up and he will be checking up on recent attacks in the city. The identity of the investigator is Haise Sasaki which is actually Ken Kaneki. Ken has a new identity apparently due to his memory loss.

Meanwhile, as new developments with "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 surface, the movie version of the series is now getting more attention with a new image and logo recently released. The "Tokyo Ghoul" movie has released a new poster with lead actress Fumika Shimizu dressed as Toka Kirishima. Comic Book said that this is the second poster released for the movie the first with Masataka Kubota dressed as Ken Kaneki in his ghoul mask.

The "Tokyo Ghoul" movie is set to be released in the summer of 2017 in Japan. This big screen rendition is from the original story written by Sui Ishida. And should reports hold true, "Tokyo Ghoul" season 3 will air hopefully this March 2017.

