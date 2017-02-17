Why HP Spectre x360 15 will Beat Macbook Pro?: Specs, Features, Details and Price [IN-DEPTH REVIEW]

Apple might finally be beaten with HP's new laptop. Get to know why HP Spectre x360 15 is better than the Macbook Pro.

According to Laptop Mag, HP Spectre x360 15 is equipped with two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, one of which consist of a Thunderbolt 3 specification. It also has an HDMI port crammed between the USB-C twins and a vent that somehow also manages to be stylish. Further down, it has a physical volume switch in case the function keys, F6 to F8 are broken.

The left side of the HP Spectre x360 15 has a single USB 3.1 port, a headphone jack and even an SD card slot. Along with a second vent, the power switch button is caught in between the three. Both sides of the laptop are gold-encrusted.

PC Magazine has learned that the HP Spectre x360 15 sports a matte black, all -aluminum finish exterior. Its thickness varies from 0.7 inches (1.78cm) to about 0.2 inches (0.5cm).

In terms of touch, the 360-degree hinge means the laptop can be flip whichever way the user desires. Like the vast majority of 2-in-1 laptops , the HP Spectre x360 15 boasts four different modes: laptop, tent, tablet and stand.

The HP Spectre x360 15 has different RAM and storage configurations available in the US, but whatever the case may be, the rest of the specs are predetermined. The model we were sent was configured with 16 GB worth of RAM and 512 GB worth of PCIe storage. This rendition of the HP Spectre x360 15 is valued at $1,499, though it starts at $1,279 with 8 GB worth of memory and a 256 GB worth of SSD.

Meanwhile, the HP Spectre x360 15 is not available for purchase in Australia at this time. In the UK, where you can't customize the memory and storage yourself, the Spectre x360 15 can be had for anywhere from £1,199 to £1,899.