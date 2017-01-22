'Necromunda: Underhive Wars' Now Available on Console, PC; Official Trailer Here

Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

"The Warhammer 40,000" game series has offered intense strategy and action for both tabletop players and gamers for decades, and now the epic universe will expand even further with the newly-revealed title "Necromunda: Underhive Wars."

According to IGN, Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Rogue Factor has officially announced the new title "Necromunda: Underhive Wars". The newest game will be coming to consoles and PC, as the companies announced their new partnership with Games Workshop to begin development of the title that is set in the "Warhammer 40,000" universe.

Rogue Factor general manager Yves Bordeleau explained that the team's collaboration with Focus Home and Games Workshop is "a story of trust, hard work, and true passion for the Warhammer Universe" following previous work on Mordheim: City of the Damned in Early Access, which "paved for our next step in conquering the tactical RPG genre" with the upcoming "Necromunda: Underhive Wars."

Games Workshop head of licensing Jon Gillard also provided a statement that the company is "delighted to welcome Necromunda: Underhive Wars to the catalogue of great games based on our worlds and settings," and added that Rogue Factor's team are "clearly the right people to realize the nightmarish world of Necromunda."

No specific release date or platforms have been confirmed at this time. On the bright side, Focus Home Interactive provided a few more details on the upcoming turn-based tactical RPG, with the full plot description for the game, Game Spot notes, "Rival gangs of ruthless warriors are locked in an endless war for control of the Underhive, a gigantic warren of derelict factories, rusted metal husks, and forgotten technologies. Anarchy, violence, betrayal and death rule this hellish place, long forsaken by any semblance of civilization."

"Necromunda: Underhive Wars" is currently in development for consoles and PC. No official release date has been confirmed as of this moment.

