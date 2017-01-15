'Rise & Shine' Game Pre-order Now Avaialbe For Microsoft Store, Xbox One, PC: Official Launch Trailer Revealed

Game developers have revealed the trailer for the upcoming game "Rise & Shine". It is expected that the upcoming title would grace both the Xbox One and PC platforms. Interestingly, the developers have revealed the young hero Rise along with his talking gun Shine.

According to XBLA Fans, there are two things video game "Rise & Shine" needs to address to for it to be within the range of interest of gamers in the industry. Every game is expected to have decent load times and remappable controls.

Unfortunately, the game violates these aspects that critics believed if left unattended will lead to the game's downfall

Rise is expected to rise to the occasion with Shine at his side to save this world of video games. Rise & Shine has been noted as a part puzzle platformer and part arcade shooter with a dash of bullet hell. Furthermore, Rise & Shine is said to be a loving tribute to game history, Slant Magazine notes.

"Rise & Shine" is now available on Steam and pre-orders via the Microsoft Store and Xbox One for only $14.99 since January 13, 2017. The game is currently running a 20% launch discount on Steam that will last through the next seven days, Xbox Achievements has learned.

"Rise & Shine" is a 2-D Action game that is described as "part puzzle platformer, part arcade shooter, with just a pinch of bullet hell." The game takes place in the world of Gamearth, a planet of video game parodies that casts players in the role of Rise, a young boy who gets caught in the crossfire between the citizens of his world and the Space Grunts of Nexgen. He winds up with a talking gun that goes by the name of Shine, and it is up to the duo to band together to save the world.

For more information, check out the official Twitter accounts of Adult Swim Games and Super Awesome Hyper Dimensional Mega Team.