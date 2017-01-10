'Call of Duty: Black Ops 2' Backwards Compatibility Available Soon?

Treyarch Studio Head, Mark Lamia introduces 'Call of Duty Black Ops 2' during the Sony E3 press conference at the L.A. Memorial Sports Arena on June 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo : Getty Images/Christian Petersen)

Fans are still patiently waiting for Activision and Microsoft to officially announce the "Backwards Compatibility" for "Call of Duty: Black Ops 2". Know what the Corporations have to say.

According to Express, Microsoft Corporation is apparently inundated with requests for "Call of Duty: Black Ops 2" to be made backwards compatible for Xbox One. So much so, that Xbox's Major Nelson says he's looking into building an auto reply robot that will respond to fans tweets and requests about the gameplay updates.

With that being said, Sledgehammer Games is on-deck as the developer for "Call of Duty: Black Ops 2" 2017. They have not yet revealed the setting of the new game. This will likely occur on the same timetable that the previous games have held to. Though Sledgehammer did do a slight tease just a short while ago that brought about plenty of speculation.

In line with this, there are plenty of "Call of Duty" games that have arrived for Backwards Compatibility - Call of Duty 2 and 3, the original Black Ops, and "World at War" are all currently backwards compatible.

Since Xbox One Backwards Compatibility was announced by Microsoft back at Sony's press event dubbed as E3 Gaming Conference in 2015. The company now has over 300 Xbox 360 games playable on their current-gen console, IGN has learned.

Aside from "Call of Duty: Black Ops 2", a number of highly requested titles has also been supported such as "Bioshock, Skate 3", "Red Dead Redemption", and the first "Bioshock" game. This somehow indicates that fans play a critical role in Microsoft's decision-making.

However, they are quick to clarify that being on the top requested list does not mean they are doing it.

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 2" is a first-person shooter video game, developed by Treyarch and published by Activision.