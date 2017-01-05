'Naruto Shippūden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto' Game Expansion English-Dubbed Trailer, Synopsis Released

Bandai Namco Entertainment has officially began streaming an English-dubbed version of the second trailer for "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto". Plus, its upcoming expansion for the "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4" game on Wednesday.

According to Attack of the Fanboy, the Bandai Namco Entertainment expansion notes,

"Road to Boruto" brings together the lightning-paced combat, anime-quality graphics, and epic story mode from Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 while integrating an all-new adventure chronicling Boruto Uzumaki's exploits from Boruto -Naruto the Movie-.

In addition to the new story mode, Road to Boruto will also include new playable characters for both offline and online Free Battle Mode and new fighting styles for Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha in their Hokage Naruto and Adult Sasuke costumes."

The trailer, which can be found below, shows five new playable characters that will be introduced with Boruto, including Boruto Uzumaki, Sarada Uchiha, Mitsuki, Naruto Uzumaki (Boruto version) and Sasuke Uchida (Road to Boruto version). Each character will have a new move set that players can learn and master in the game's Free Battle mode, as well as the new story mode that will wrap up the current arc of the "Ultimate Ninja Storm 4" premiered last year, tying in with the "Boruto: Naruto the movie".

WWG has learned that Bandai Namco Entertainment will officially release the expansion on February 2, 2017, in Japan and February 3, 2017, in North America and Europe for $19.99. The release will come with 13 language options for the PlayStation 4, PC via Steam, Xbox Live, and Xbox One.

The North American physical release of will contain the full "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Storm 4" game, including all the previous three DLC releases for the main game, as well as the "Road to Boruto" expansion with the SRP of $49.99.

Aside from the physical release, the game will also get a digital download release and a DLC expansion release. The DLC expansion release is intended for players who already own the original game, and only wish to get the content of the new expansion. Players of all versions will be able to transfer their save files to the new expansion.