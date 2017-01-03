HTC X10 to be Released on January 12: Price, Specs, Features, Details Here

HTC is expected to unveil few devices for launch in 2017, including the X10. Plus a new device going by the codename of 2PYR1XX from HTC at Bluetooth SIG, we believe it to be the X10.

According to The Android Soul, HTC X10 will bear specifications very similar to a mid-range smartphone such as a 5.5″ (1080 x 1920) Full HD screen resolution display up front, 13 MP back shooter camera with OIS. 2GHz Octa-core Helio P10 processor (Cortex -A53 cores) with MediaTek P10 chipset running things inside, coupled with 3 GB worth of RAM and Android 7.0 OS.

When it comes to the graphics, HTC X10 boasts a Mali-T860 GPU clocked at 700 MHz

The device comes with a handset certified by Bluetooth SIG carries model number 2PYR1XX. As listed at Bluetooth, it does not specify a device name that would confirm we're talking about the One X10, some hints in the model number do hint in this direction.

As for the price, HTC X10 is currently indicated to be around 2000 yuan which is converted into approximately $290.

But that's not all on the cards for the Taiwanese tech giant, as its long-rumored Ocean series of phones - that's also a codename - is also being seen as set for release in Q1 2017. The Ocean series itself could sport three handsets: Ocean Master, Ocean Note, and Ocean Smart.

The Taiwanese tech company has not officially revealed nor confirmed anything, but it sent invitations to media for an event on January 12, 2017, dubbed as U, when it would make a big announcement, believed to be the unveiling of the HTC X10.

There is a possibility that HTC would launch a virtual reality headset that day which happens just after the Consumer Electronic Show 2017 in Las Vegas and the Mobile World Congress.