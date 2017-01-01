Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 03, 2017 | Updated at 12:00 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Samsung Galaxy A3, A5, A7 Launch On January 5: Specs, Features, Details Here

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 01, 2017 03:13 AM EST
The Samsung logo is displayed on a screen prior to the start of a launch event for the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 at the Hammerstein Ballroom, August 2, 2016 in New York City

The Samsung logo is displayed on a screen prior to the start of a launch event for the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 at the Hammerstein Ballroom, August 2, 2016 in New York City(Photo : Getty Images/Drew Angerer)

Samsung is all set to unveil the 2017 variants of the Galaxy A series, with the Galaxy A3, A5, and A7 expected to launch on January 5, 2017. The company teased the launch earlier this week in which it essentially confirmed that the new models will be water resistant. Press renders of the Galaxy A3 2017 and A5 2017 have now leaked, showcasing their design and giving us a look at what Samsung has in store for 2017.

According to Phone Arena, Samsung is finally going to make the Galaxy A (2017) line of upper-midrange smartphones on January 5, 2017. This comes after many months of leaks and rumors regarding the handsets wherein the most leaked has been the A5 (2017).

Samsung Galaxy A series has moved the speaker from the bottom to the right-hand side, placing it above the power button. The design itself is more refined, with the phones sporting rounder edges and a glass back along with a metal frame around the sides.

As for the internal hardware, the latest rumors suggest the Samsung Galaxy A3 2017 will feature a 4.7-inch 720p Super AMOLED display, Exynos 7870 SoC, 2 GB worth of RAM, 16 GB worth of storage, 13MP shooter at the back, 5MP front camera, LTE, NFC, and Bluetooth 4.1.

The Samsung Galaxy A5 2017 has much more enticing hardware in the form of a 5.2-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display, Exynos 7880 SoC with 3 GB worth of RAM, 32 GB worth storage, and 16MP cameras at the front and back. The Galaxy A3 could retail for 379 Euro, while the A5 may sell for as much as 479 Euro, Android Pit has learned.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) will sport a 4.7-inch 720p Super AMOLED display, a 13 MP main camera, an 8 MP selfie snapper, the Exynos 7870 SoC (with a 1.5 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 CPU), 2 GB worth of RAM, and 16 GB worth of expandable storage.

Samsung Galaxy A series are slated to be available in four color options: black, blue, gold, and pink.

SEE ALSO

Top 3 Biggest Discounted Games in 'Best Buy': 'Deus Ex:Mankind Divided' and Many More; Price, Features, Details

Mockup iPhone 7, 7 Plus Jet White Variant: Know What Apple Inc Has to Say

Scope Bluetooth-Enabled Ski Pole That Can Detect Avalanches: Release Date,Price, Features, Pre-Order Details Here

Complete List of NVIDIA Shield games on Sale for Android TV, GeForce NOW

TagsSamsung Galaxy A3, Samsung Galaxy A5, samsung galaxy A, Samsung Galaxy A7

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

BHP Billiton news Chevron news

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Bleach manga live action Bleach manga news

Los Angeles Clippers v Brooklyn Nets

NBA 2017 Updates: Trade Deadline Move For 5 NBA Teams

As the calendar flips to 2017, NBA Teams are preparing for the trade deadline on February. These 5 teams will benefit from the upcoming trade.
Minnesota Timberwolves v Oklahoma City Thunder

Thunder Assigns Cameron Payne To D-League
Philadelphia 76ers v Miami Heat

Heat Confirms Erik Spoelstra Contract Extension During Offseason
Stephen Curry & Kevin Durant

How Warriors Learn Lesson From LeBron James
Ronda Rousey vs Amanda Nunes UFC 207 Weigh In

Preview: UFC 207 'Nunes vs. Rousey'
Conor McGregor of Ireland celebrates his KO victory over Eddie Alvarez of the United States in their lightweight championship bout during the UFC 205 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12,2016

Two Men Imitating Conor McGregor Gets The Holiday Surprise Of Their Lives
Real Madrid v Kashima Antlers- FIFA Club World Cup Final

Cristiano Ronaldo rejected £100m salary, reports

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics