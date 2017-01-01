Samsung Galaxy A3, A5, A7 Launch On January 5: Specs, Features, Details Here

The Samsung logo is displayed on a screen prior to the start of a launch event for the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 at the Hammerstein Ballroom, August 2, 2016 in New York City(Photo : Getty Images/Drew Angerer)

Samsung is all set to unveil the 2017 variants of the Galaxy A series, with the Galaxy A3, A5, and A7 expected to launch on January 5, 2017. The company teased the launch earlier this week in which it essentially confirmed that the new models will be water resistant. Press renders of the Galaxy A3 2017 and A5 2017 have now leaked, showcasing their design and giving us a look at what Samsung has in store for 2017.

According to Phone Arena, Samsung is finally going to make the Galaxy A (2017) line of upper-midrange smartphones on January 5, 2017. This comes after many months of leaks and rumors regarding the handsets wherein the most leaked has been the A5 (2017).

Samsung Galaxy A series has moved the speaker from the bottom to the right-hand side, placing it above the power button. The design itself is more refined, with the phones sporting rounder edges and a glass back along with a metal frame around the sides.

As for the internal hardware, the latest rumors suggest the Samsung Galaxy A3 2017 will feature a 4.7-inch 720p Super AMOLED display, Exynos 7870 SoC, 2 GB worth of RAM, 16 GB worth of storage, 13MP shooter at the back, 5MP front camera, LTE, NFC, and Bluetooth 4.1.

The Samsung Galaxy A5 2017 has much more enticing hardware in the form of a 5.2-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display, Exynos 7880 SoC with 3 GB worth of RAM, 32 GB worth storage, and 16MP cameras at the front and back. The Galaxy A3 could retail for 379 Euro, while the A5 may sell for as much as 479 Euro, Android Pit has learned.

Samsung Galaxy A series are slated to be available in four color options: black, blue, gold, and pink.