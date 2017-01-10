Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 | Updated at 9:14 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Japan Pokemon Center Opens March: Pokemon Go Plushies, Ponchos, Metal Keychains Available Soon

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 10, 2017 09:17 AM EST
Hamleys Christmas Showcase

Hamleys Christmas Showcase(Photo : Getty Images)

The "Pokemon Center" is offering new goodies celebrating the new games "Pokemon Sun and Moon" and the Alola Forms of their Pokemon. The already cute Vulpix now has an even cuter, white, Ice-type Alola Form. To ramp up the cuteness even further, you can buy plushies of Pikachu wearing Vulpix ponchos (2,000.00 yen which is equivalent to $17.00). 

According to Inverse, "Pokemon Go" players can now purchase a Pikachu metal keychain with a price of 600 yen (which is equivalent to $5.00). On the other hand are the plushies versions of Marowak, Raichu, and Meowth's Alola are also available.

Fans can also wear Pikachu's poncho for an expensive SRP of 4,800.00 yen (which is equivalent to $41.00).

The Vulpix poncho-clad Pikachu will also be available as pins, clear files, golden lacquerware, and stickers. Preorders for the merchandise will begin on February 1 at Amazon Japan's Pokemon Store; they will go on sale on February 11, 2017. The Sapporo Pokemon Store is located on the 8th floor of the Daimaru department store by the JR train station.

Rocket News 24 has learned that Kyoto will finally get its very own Pokemon Center, set to open on March 16, 2017 on the fifth floor of the city's Takashimaya department store. The new shop will sell over 2,500 different kinds of Pokemon goods, with a number of items featuring the new logo for the Kyoto branch, which sees Pikachu riding on the back of the colorfully-winged Ho-Oh.

The shop, which covers an area of 206.2 square meters, will stock all types of Pokemon merchandise, from plush toys to clothing, accessories, and stationery.

There are currently nine Pokemon Centers around Japan, with locations in Fukuoka, Osaka, Hiroshima, Nagoya, Yokohama, Sendai, Sapporo, Chiba, and Ikebukuro in Tokyo. Each store has their own range of original goods, and for the opening in Kyoto, customers can expect to see a very special type of Pikachu, designed to embody the culture and feel of the historic locale.

SEE ALSO

'Pokémon GO' Updates: 'Gen 2 Egg' Update Requires Players to Pay-to-Win

'Pokemon Sun and Moon' News, Updates: Trading Cards Available Soon in Japan

'Naruto Shippūden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto' Game Expansion English-Dubbed Trailer, Synopsis Released

Here's How to Stream media from Android Device to PS4

TagsPokemon, Pokemon GO, Pokemon Sun and Moon, Pikachu, Pokemon GO news

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Castro's funeral Castro's sister

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

i daniel arrival

CM Punk reacts to his loss to Mickey Gall during the UFC 203 event at Quicken Loans Arena on September 10, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

WWE Update: CM Punk Might Return After UFC Loss

The latest update on CM Punk shows more possibilities that the star will return to WWE, but the question is if that is going to happen anytime soon or not.
Chicago Bulls v Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler Are NBA Players Of The Week
NBA News: Nets Waive Bennett, To Sign Quincy Acy On 10-Day Contract

NBA News: Nets Waive Bennett, To Sign Quincy Acy On 10-Day Contract
Demarcus Cousins earns his 10th technical of the season after punching a chair on the Kings' bench after being called for a loose-ball foul.

NBA News: Demarcus Cousins Looses Steam, To Punches Chair & Earns 10th Tech
Chicago Bulls v San Antonio Spurs

NBA Trade: Rondo, Jimmy, Millsap update
WWE Superstars Promote WrestleMania XIX

WWE Hall of Fame 2017
NBA News: Nets Waive Former No. 1 Overall Pick Anthony Bennett

NBA News: Nets Waive Former No. 1 Overall Pick Anthony Bennett

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics