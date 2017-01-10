Japan Pokemon Center Opens March: Pokemon Go Plushies, Ponchos, Metal Keychains Available Soon

The "Pokemon Center" is offering new goodies celebrating the new games "Pokemon Sun and Moon" and the Alola Forms of their Pokemon. The already cute Vulpix now has an even cuter, white, Ice-type Alola Form. To ramp up the cuteness even further, you can buy plushies of Pikachu wearing Vulpix ponchos (2,000.00 yen which is equivalent to $17.00).

According to Inverse, "Pokemon Go" players can now purchase a Pikachu metal keychain with a price of 600 yen (which is equivalent to $5.00). On the other hand are the plushies versions of Marowak, Raichu, and Meowth's Alola are also available.

Fans can also wear Pikachu's poncho for an expensive SRP of 4,800.00 yen (which is equivalent to $41.00).

The Vulpix poncho-clad Pikachu will also be available as pins, clear files, golden lacquerware, and stickers. Preorders for the merchandise will begin on February 1 at Amazon Japan's Pokemon Store; they will go on sale on February 11, 2017. The Sapporo Pokemon Store is located on the 8th floor of the Daimaru department store by the JR train station.

Rocket News 24 has learned that Kyoto will finally get its very own Pokemon Center, set to open on March 16, 2017 on the fifth floor of the city's Takashimaya department store. The new shop will sell over 2,500 different kinds of Pokemon goods, with a number of items featuring the new logo for the Kyoto branch, which sees Pikachu riding on the back of the colorfully-winged Ho-Oh.

The shop, which covers an area of 206.2 square meters, will stock all types of Pokemon merchandise, from plush toys to clothing, accessories, and stationery.

There are currently nine Pokemon Centers around Japan, with locations in Fukuoka, Osaka, Hiroshima, Nagoya, Yokohama, Sendai, Sapporo, Chiba, and Ikebukuro in Tokyo. Each store has their own range of original goods, and for the opening in Kyoto, customers can expect to see a very special type of Pikachu, designed to embody the culture and feel of the historic locale.