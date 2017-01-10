Nintendo SWITCH Game Console Sale Price Leaked by UK Game Retailer

The introductory price of the much awaited Nintendo SWITCH Console, an upcoming game console to be released by game manufacturer Nintendo, was "accidentally leaked" as a product listing by UK game seller "Gameseek". Not only that, Pokemon Center finally invades Japan this March 2017.

Nintendo Switch might cost €249.99 in the Netherlands. The blog also quoted sources from the Japanese news agency Nihon Keizai Shimbun who reported that European prices for the new console will be higher than the 25,000 yen price (about €202.73) that the console might retail in Japan.

According to Shack News, the introductory price of Nintendo Switch is £198.50, which roughly converts to US$244.06, was posted on the Gameseek product listing for pre-launch order sales. The listing also indicated that the launch date for the new game console is March 17, 2017.

The Gameseek listing is the 2nd report speculating about the introductory Switch retail price, following a November listing by Toys R Us in Canada, which accidentally listed the Switch price on its website as CAD $329.99 (US $249.30) and taken down later.

The BGR also reported that the £199.99 introductory retail price for the Switch is the lowest price for game consoles in the market, lower when compared to the Xbox One of Microsoft and PS4 Pro, a 2016 game console launched by Sony.

However, the price might rise up to £249.99 (about US$300) if sold with more internal storage or bundled up with a game. An additional £39.99 is shelled out when you buy the Switch Pro Controllers separately.

Of course, all these prices are just up in the air, since Nintendo has not yet revealed the actual introductory price nor launch date for the Switch.

More concrete details of the launch date and introductory price are expected to be revealed by Nintendo in a press conference on January 12, 2017.

The Nintendo Switch is known to be a hybrid video game console to be marketed as a home console and not as a portable.