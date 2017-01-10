'Deus Ex: Mankind Divided' Pre-Order DLC Is Now Free For Everyone

Executive Narrative Director at Eidos Montreal, Mary DeMarle introduces 'Deus Ex Mankind Divided' during the Square Enix press conference at the JW MARRIOTT.(Photo : Getty Images/Christian Petersen)

"Deus Ex: Mankind Divided" free Day One Edition launch bonus, the Augmented Covert Agent Pack DLC, is now free for everyone on all platforms.

According to Bit-Tech, Square Enix officially offers a bunch of digital goodies as bonuses for pre-ordering "Deux Ex: Mankind Divided", an additional in-game mission, a few character and weapon skins, and a bunch of free consumables to sully the balance of the game.

The bundle comprises of "the Desperate Measures extra in-game Mission, a compilation of skins for Adam's armor and trench coat, a re-skinned pistol and combat rifle, and various consumables", along with some digital books including a novella and comics.

This isn't the only free "Deus Ex" content Square Enix is giving away, as the Android versions of its GO series - "Hitman GO", "Lara Croft GO", and "Deus Ex GO" - are now available for free on Amazon Underground and theAmazon's app store.

In addition, there's also a small patch that "fixes an issue where the weapon inventory bar would not be saved online", that "fixes some crash issues occurring with specific save files from users", and that also properly aligns the "Quit Game" option on the menu.

Not only that, "Deus Ex: Mankind Divided" most recently got an update to its Breach Mode, which takes a relatively minor part of the game's campaign and turns it into its own arcade mode. Playstation Lifestyle has cited the following that is included with the update:

New Breach content

Breach UI improvements

Addition of new Breach-related achievements

Prevent drawing a gun when exiting PC or terminal

Fixed an issue where there was no prompt to exit the telescope that can be found in Prague

Fixed an issue for black artifacts when SSR, MSAA 2x and Stereoscopic 3D are enabled

Improved overall performance for DirectX 11 and 12

DirectX 12: Fixed an issue where for some systems cinematics would be rendered as black

DirectX 12: Fixed an issue where you would see rain splatters on Jensen while in-doors

Various MSAA bug fixes

The new content of "Deus Ex: Mankind Divided" will update automatically on Steam, whereas on PS4 and Xbox One you'll have to download the Augmented Covert Agent Pack from PSN or the Xbox Marketplace.