Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 | Updated at 1:13 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Deus Ex: Mankind Divided' Pre-Order DLC Is Now Free For Everyone

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 10, 2017 07:15 PM EST
Executive Narrative Director at Eidos Montreal, Mary DeMarle introduces 'Deus Ex Mankind Divided' during the Square Enix press conference at the JW MARRIOTT.

Executive Narrative Director at Eidos Montreal, Mary DeMarle introduces 'Deus Ex Mankind Divided' during the Square Enix press conference at the JW MARRIOTT.(Photo : Getty Images/Christian Petersen)

"Deus Ex: Mankind Divided" free Day One Edition launch bonus, the Augmented Covert Agent Pack DLC, is now free for everyone on all platforms.

According to Bit-Tech, Square Enix officially offers a bunch of digital goodies as bonuses for pre-ordering "Deux Ex: Mankind Divided", an additional in-game mission, a few character and weapon skins, and a bunch of free consumables to sully the balance of the game. 

The bundle comprises of "the Desperate Measures extra in-game Mission, a compilation of skins for Adam's armor and trench coat, a re-skinned pistol and combat rifle, and various consumables", along with some digital books including a novella and comics.

This isn't the only free "Deus Ex" content Square Enix is giving away, as the Android versions of its GO series - "Hitman GO", "Lara Croft GO", and "Deus Ex GO" - are now available for free on Amazon Underground and theAmazon's app store.

In addition, there's also a small patch that "fixes an issue where the weapon inventory bar would not be saved online", that "fixes some crash issues occurring with specific save files from users", and that also properly aligns the "Quit Game" option on the menu. 

Not only that, "Deus Ex: Mankind Divided" most recently got an update to its Breach Mode, which takes a relatively minor part of the game's campaign and turns it into its own arcade mode. Playstation Lifestyle has cited the following that is included with the update:

  • New Breach content
  • Breach UI improvements
  • Addition of new Breach-related achievements
  • Prevent drawing a gun when exiting PC or terminal
  • Fixed an issue where there was no prompt to exit the telescope that can be found in Prague
  • Fixed an issue for black artifacts when SSR, MSAA 2x and Stereoscopic 3D are enabled
  • Improved overall performance for DirectX 11 and 12
  • DirectX 12: Fixed an issue where for some systems cinematics would be rendered as black
  • DirectX 12: Fixed an issue where you would see rain splatters on Jensen while in-doors
  • Various MSAA bug fixes

The new content of "Deus Ex: Mankind Divided" will update automatically on Steam, whereas on PS4 and Xbox One you'll have to download the Augmented Covert Agent Pack from PSN or the Xbox Marketplace.

 

 

 

 

SEE ALSO

Nintendo SWITCH Game Console Sale Price Leaked by UK Game Retailer

Japan Pokemon Center Opens March: Pokemon Go Plushies, Ponchos, Metal Keychains Available Soon

'Pokemon Sun and Moon' News, Updates: Trading Cards Available Soon in Japan

'Pokémon GO' Updates: 'Gen 2 Egg' Update Requires Players to Pay-to-Win

Tagsdeus ex mankind divided, Deus Ex, Square Enix, PS4, Xbox One

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

BHP Billiton news Chevron news

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Nicole Kidman updates Nicole Kidman news

CM Punk reacts to his loss to Mickey Gall during the UFC 203 event at Quicken Loans Arena on September 10, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

WWE Update: CM Punk Might Return After UFC Loss

The latest update on CM Punk shows more possibilities that the star will return to WWE, but the question is if that is going to happen anytime soon or not.
Chicago Bulls v Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler Are NBA Players Of The Week
NBA News: Nets Waive Bennett, To Sign Quincy Acy On 10-Day Contract

NBA News: Nets Waive Bennett, To Sign Quincy Acy On 10-Day Contract
Demarcus Cousins earns his 10th technical of the season after punching a chair on the Kings' bench after being called for a loose-ball foul.

NBA News: Demarcus Cousins Looses Steam, To Punches Chair & Earns 10th Tech
Chicago Bulls v San Antonio Spurs

NBA Trade: Rondo, Jimmy, Millsap update
WWE Superstars Promote WrestleMania XIX

WWE Hall of Fame 2017
NBA News: Nets Waive Former No. 1 Overall Pick Anthony Bennett

NBA News: Nets Waive Former No. 1 Overall Pick Anthony Bennett

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics