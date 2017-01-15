'Black Desert Online' Margoria Expansion Available On January 25; Brings Massive Ocean, Naval Warfare

Kakao Games officially announced that the "Margoria" Expansion for "Black Desert Online" will be released on the western servers on January 25th. The game has been ipreloaded already prior to its release. Moreover, fans can expect new awakened bosses to be included with the latest update for the game, according to sources.

According to PC Invasion, "Black Desert Online" Margoria expansion will officially be available for free to existing players of the game. The content of the expansion will focus on watery and naval-heavy adventures filled with treasures and undersea areas to explore.

The Margoria expansion will increase further the already massive open world of the game, adding an enormous ocean north of the current landmass. There will also be a trade harbor beyond the ocean, underwater monster and treasure hunting and exploration, ship building, over a hundred new quests, guild VS guild naval combat and more.

The data for the "Black Desert Online" Margoria expansion has already been preloaded in the latest update, MMORPG reported. Due to the enormous size that the expansion will be bringing to the game, it was said that the content for the Margoria expansion was split into a series of smaller packages to reduce the overall weight of data needed to be downloaded later this year.

In addition to that, the game will also include underwater monster hunting, ship construction, more than a hundred new quests available to players, and a naval battle that will pit guilds against one another. The source also noted that the latter feature will be the one that will determine who among the guilds will claim the dominant trade-route power in the game.

The recent update also brings in new awakened bosses in the game, which includes the following: Awakened Red Nose, Giath, Dastard Bheg, Hexe Marie, Dim Tree Spirit, and Muskan.

"Black Desert Online" has already been massively expanded since its launch, with the addition of the Mediah and Valencia regions. Interestingly, the Ocean in the Margoria expansion will be similar to Valencia's desert in the fact that you'll need to find your bearings manually, without the help of the map.

"Black Desert Online" Margoria expansion is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.