Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Gets New Rival As LG Unveils LG G6

When it comes to the best phone in the world, Samsung Galaxy S7 would probably still get most of the vote. But with the new LG G6 would the customers still stick to Samsung? People know how amazing Samsung's handset, camera, sleek design, waterproofing, VR support, and battery life.

The curvy Galaxy S7 Edge could be a strong pick for customers. However, Galaxy S7 is about a year old, and the upcoming Galaxy S8 will soon be release in a couple of months. With this, would the customers settle to something that is about a year old smartphone now that there's LG G6 in the market?

According to Digital Trends, LG has finally unveiled its long-awaited LG G6 which could be the company's crowning jewel after the release of the modular G5. According to Stuff, LG G6 is getting a lot of good reviews from customers. Way back last year's semi-misfire of the modular G5, the latest LG G6 looks like LG's best smartphone of the year.

When it comes to the design, LG G6 has a slight difference to Samsung S7 Edge. It features a rounded corners display which appear to be interesting and modern-looking touch. The display covers a hefty 80 percent of the surface area particularly the front part.

LG G6 also features a dual-camera at the back. Moreover, the latest LG phone uses an LCD and less power hungry depending on the usage. G6's display is larger compare to Galaxy S7. In the battery aspects, the new LG G6 has 3,300mAh battery which is already a good offer.

The camera features 12-megapixel rear-facing camera with a f/1.7 aperture, phase detection autofocus as well as optical image stabilization. The latest phone can run Android 7.0 with some unique add-on features. LG's latest phone is also considered as the first non-Google phone that boasts Google Assistant which is limited to the Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL.



