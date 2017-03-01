Southern Chile House Paranormal Activity Terrifies Entire Town, Including Officers

People around the world have shared stories and experiences about paranormal activities which they have encountered. But it rarely happens for people to hear police officers confirming such occurrences just like what occurred in Southern Chile House.

The incident happened two days ago in Chilean city while police are in the process of investigating a domestic disturbance which allegedly caused by mysterious and unseen forces. According to Oddity Central, Chilean police force was called to look into a Southern Chile House in Puerto Montt on February 26, 2017, after the owners desperately called for help.

The owners of the Southern Chile House according to the reports were complaining that unnatural forces were terrorizing them. When the Chilean police force arrived at the Southern Chile House which is located in the municipality of Fe y Esperanza, they have noticed broken windows and partially burned mattress in the yard.

Southern Chile House's owners were outside the house when the police arrived to do the investigation. The family started telling them about the strange paranormal activity that is happening inside the house.

At first, the police did not believe the owners' statement and immediately went inside the Southern Chile House to investigate. When they start questioning the owners of the house, a trowel suddenly fell from the attic. One officer claimed that he was also attacked when he was inside the house.

According to the Daily Star, the owners argued that several objects in the Southern Chile House begun to float and move. The objects in the kitchen counters like frying pan started to move just before the cupboard door flies open.

The authenticity of the video is still verified. But the officers who investigated the Southern Chile House claims that they were attacked by a knife that comes out of nowhere. A reporter also claimed that she suffered paranormal attacks while interviewing the family inside the house.



