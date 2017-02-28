Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, March 01, 2017

Astronomers To Monitor Beta Pictoris Star For 200 Days

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 28, 2017 09:57 PM EST
Have anyone heard about Beta Pictoris? Astronomers have recently detected scores of exoplanets with the use of a transit method which can see stars dim. With a small amount usually one percent within a few hours, the planet's orbit bring it between the earth and the star.

Beta Pictoris is considered as the second brightest star in the Pictor constellation undertaken by astronomers. The said star will be observed by the scientists at the SA Astronomical Observatory at Sutherland, Northern Cape for 200 days.

According to Scientific American, the observation for the Beta Pictoris will start from April 2017 to January 2018. The process will be done by a small robotic all-sky monitor known as B-ring which contains two camera systems.

For those who have no idea what Beta Pictoris star is, it is a star which could be seen in the Southern hemisphere. It forms the faintest corner of a skinny rectangle together with the bright star Canopus as well as the long axis of the Large Magellanic Cloud.

Beta Pictoris is young with a large circumstellar disk of dust and gas centered to it and is almost edge-on from the star gazers' line of sight from the Earth. The experiment that astronomers are planning to Beta Pictoris has been undertaken to see the shadows of the rings.

According to the South African Astronomical Observatory (SAAO), there were images captured by its cameras on B Ring. The said images will be analyzed and used to monitor changes in the brightness of Beta Pictoris star.

The moment any changes are detected, it will immediately release observations with the utilization of more sophisticated cameras and instruments to further study the ring system and Beta Pictoris. The B Ring will also be used to get data about the southern sky as well as the conditions of the night sky which could significantly help for research work.

