Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, February 28, 2017 | Updated at 12:56 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse Amuses Sky Gazers In The World

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 28, 2017 03:09 AM EST
Total Eclipse Of The Sun

Total Eclipse Of The Sun(Photo : Getty Images/Milos Bicanski)

Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse amused sky gazers in Africa, South America, and the Atlantic Ocean when it suddenly appeared in the sky during the annular solar eclipse. Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse appeared when the moon blocked most of the sun which was considered as the first eclipse for the year of 2017.

According to Space, the best Ring of Fire solar eclipse appeared when the moon suddenly blocked the sun to a varying degree. The said eclipse was witnessed in 45- miles wide and 8,500 miles long range on the planet.

The sky gazers who do not reside in some parts of Africa and South America could partially witness the Ring of Fire solar eclipse. For the benefit of other people around the world who cannot see the eclipse, the Slooh Community Observatory's live webcast showcasing the first solar eclipse of the year.

The said Community Observatory also shared views of the event from Chile, Argentina, and Uruguay. In Chile, the Ring of Fire solar eclipse appeared at 8:35 a.m. EST, showing a halo of light in the sky. Ring of Fire solar eclipse was identified as annular eclipse wherein the sun will remain visible as a bright ring around the moon.

One of the members of the Irish Astronomical Association named Terry Moseley said that 90 percent of the sun is covered by the Ring of Fire solar eclipse. There is also a distinct drop in temperature, brightness, as well as a change in the quality of light.

According to Perf Science, there are over 300 stargazers who gathered in a remote area near the southern city of Sarmiento where the Ring of Fire solar eclipse left a bright ring in the dark sky. Onlookers blew some notes on "erkes" which along with traditional South American horns.

Experts said that as the day darkens, animals may enter a night-time routine, thinking that the sunset is night. It takes two hours for the moon to move across the sun, but the Ring of Fire solar eclipse peak lasts a minute.

SEE ALSO

Crunchyroll, Hulu To Air â€˜Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphansâ€™ With English Subtitles

Verizon Mobile Wireless Update: 5G Soon To Offer In Eleven Cities In U.S.

Atletico Madrid Takes Control Of Champions League Against Bayer Leverkusen

'Street Fighter 5' Reveals Newest Character, Kolin

TagsRing of Fire Solar Eclipse, Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse 2017, solar eclipse, total solar eclipse 2017

Â© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Playstation Free Games Playstation March 2017 Free Games

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique PeÃ±a Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

Oakley Flak Jacket 3D fit technology

Actor Hugh Jackman attends the MPTF 95th anniversary celebration with 'Hollywood's Night Under The Stars'

'Logan' Cast, News & Update: Hugh Jackman Has A Problem If Daniel Day-Lewis Gets Cast As New Wolverine

"Logan" actor Hugh Jackman is okay with being recast as Wolverine but for Daniel Day-Lewis.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave Manchester Town Hall

Princess Kate Middleton's Blue Engagement Dress to Prince William Being Blamed For Fashion Label's Downfall - Details Here!
Cafe with a footbath in Tokyo

Coffee Butter Is Soon To Be Released In Japan
AFI FEST 2015 Presented By Audi Opening Night Gala Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'By The Sea' - Arrivals

Brad Pitt Is A 'Wonderful' Father To His Kids Despite Divorce, Says Angelina Jolie; â€˜Maleficentâ€™ Star Gets Emotional During Interview
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show & Audience

Jennifer Lopez's Alleged Beau Drake Wishes Ex-Girlfriend Rihanna â€˜Loveâ€™ On Her 29th Birthday [DETAILS]
Audi Celebrates AFI FEST 2015 Presented By Audi

Angelina Jolie Finally Comments About Her Divorce With Brad Pitt
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala

'Beauty and the Beast' Movie: Emma Watson Sings Her Heart Out as Belle; â€˜Harry Potterâ€™ Actress Stars Sustainable Fashion Instagram [WATCH]

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Reasons Why Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Could Be Better Than iPad Pro 2: Comparisons, Specs, Features Here!

Apple's MacBook Retina Display Issues, Extending Program For Clients to get their Notebook Serviced

Manny Pacquiao vs. Amir Khan In April 23 â€˜Super Fightâ€™ â€“ Pacman Previously Revealed Next Fight In The UAE

Jordan Peele's American Comedy-Horror Marvel 'Get Out' to be Released in February

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Details All Talk, No Confirmed Specs Yet â€“ Release Date Way Past Its Previous October 2016 Deadline

NBA News: Cleveland Cavaliers Could Equal Warriors With New Additions: Deron Williams And Andrew Bogut

X-Men News: Patrick Stewart Retiring From X-Men Franchise After Logan

Samsung Galaxy S8 News and Updates: The Smartphone Will Have Two Variants With 4K Display And Bezel-Less Design, Reports

iPad Pro 2 Rumours Roundup: Apple Might Release The New Pro Device This March Plus Specs and Features Details

Wolverine to Forever Ditched His Iconic Yellow Suit? Fans May Not See It In 'Logan'; Director Provided Reasons and It Makes Sense!

Karrueche Tran Receives Death Threats From Former Boyfriend Chris Brown: Model Files Restraining Order Against Singer

NBA News: Dwyane Wade To Focus Only On Playing And Performance, Leaves Decision-making To Bulls

â€˜Pokemon GOâ€™ Updates: Mistakes In Getting Umbreon & Espeon; Region Exclusive Creatures Arrive; How To Find Corsola

'Nightwing Movie' Update; Zack Effron or Armie Hammer As Grayson; Batman To Pass The Cape To Nigthwing? [Rumors]

Samsung's New Launched Galaxy Tab S3 Matches Apple's iPad Pro 9.7 Note

â€˜Legend Of Zeldaâ€™ Fans Reveal Snowpeak Ruins As The Best Dungeon Of All; â€˜Breath Of The Wildâ€™ Near Its Release

'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Update: Game To Be At Least 45GB In Size For Consoles, Day-One Patch Already In the Works

Donâ€™t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃƒÂ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Actor Ryan Reynolds attends the 'Deadpool' fan event at AMC Empire Theatre on February 8, 2016 in New York City.
Entertainment

'Deadpool 2' Cast & News: Kerry Washington Reportedly To Shoe In for Domino; Why 'Deadpool' Is 2016's Most Pirated Movie
A wax figure of Thor, as portrayed by actor Chris Hemsworth, appears at the Madame Tussauds New York's Interactive Marvel Super Hero Experience at Madame Tussauds on April 26, 2012 in New York City.
Entertainment

'Avengers: Infinity War' News: New Art Teases Thor Wielding New Weapon Jarnbjorn; Where's the Mjolnir? [RUMORS]
Marvel Studios Hall H Panel
Entertainment

â€˜Spiderman: Homecomingâ€™ Actor Tom Holland Gets Cozy With Ella Purnell At BAFTA After-Party; New Romance Brewing?
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics