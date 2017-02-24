'Street Fighter 5' Reveals Newest Character, Kolin

Gamers, especially those who are new to "Street Fighter 5" are often fond of choosing characters that they enjoy playing. New gamers usually pick a character that is considered good by the majority. Though it's still early to discuss a tier list that ranks the "Street Fighter 5" characters in the game, novice players are already offering some hint about which character is easy to play.

According to Euro Gamer, gamers are suggesting to choose a character that offensively and defensively works better including the "Street Fighter 5" character that they want to stand on the far side of the screen.

"Street Fighter 5" has recently made some updates to their characters. Capcom's announced a new character will be added in the next "Street Fighter 5" DLC. The name of the new character is Kolin which pronounced as Colleen.

The new "Street Fighter 5" character Kolin revealed a couple of weeks ago. Matt Edwards, the community manager have talked about Kolin's history in the series. Matt Edwards also reveal Kolin's V-Skill and V-Trigger and tell gamers how and who to play Kolin.

Kolin has a V- Trigger, Diamond Dust, and has the ability to freeze her opponent's stun gauge. The sun gauge will not deplete in this state and if Kolin can successfully stun her opponent, all of them will be frozen in place.

According to Prima Games, Kolin's character first showed up in Street Fighter 3 as Gill's assistant and an agent of the Illuminati. Now, she played a major role in "Street Fighter 5" under the persona of a mysterious Russian woman who has the ability to resurrect the corpse of Charlie Nash.

Some of the best "Street Fighter 5" best characters are Ryu, Ken, Birdie, Karin and Laura, Chun-Li, and Nash. Gamers will surely enjoy having these characters in the game. Each of them possesses a unique ability and skills in fighting.



