Monster Hunter XX 3DS Promotional Video Reveal New Monster Battles

Capcom, the primary producer of arcade and video games, is now ready to follow the Monster Hunter Generation which popularly known as Monster Hunter X in Japan together with Monster Hunter XX (Double Cross) on March 18.

Capcom began streaming a 30-second promotional video for the upcoming Monster Hunter XX which is pronounced as "Double Cross." The video features several new main monsters, "Brave Style" hunting, new G-Rank quests, and more.

According to Anime News Network, the promotional video of the upcoming Monster Hunter XX Nintendo 3DS game will be released on Thursday. The said video would showcase gameplay of battles with the new and returning monsters.

Advertisement

The upcoming Monster Hunter XX will feature a new Style Power-up" that allows gamers to designate the Art as an "SP Art" given the benefits that the whole party can avail on activation. In addition to the new features, the Monster Hunter XX will also include a new Brave Style, a new field known as "Igunrei," and a new "Ryūshikisen" base.

Monster Hunter XX game will showcase six main characters namely: Gammoth, Astalos, Mizutsune, Glavenus as well as the new chief monster, Balfarc, and a new Diablos variant. According to Gematsu, the saved data from the previous Monster Hunter XX will be compatible.

Gamers who still have the save data from Monster Hunter Stories can get Felyne armor that can turn their Palico into RPG spin-off's Nabiru. The new elements of Monster Hunter XX which is considered as a follow-up to Monster Hunter Generations are the New Hunting Styles or The "Brave Style" hunting style, New Hunting Techniques that contains 14 weapon types, and Prowler Mode Actions Enhanced which have been enhanced so that Felynes can be evaded by a hair and do a trample jump.

The Monster Hunter XX has also added New fields like "Igun Peak," New Base which is the "Ryuushiki Ship" where all elements of the village and ship are present, and New Main Monsters who are identified as are "Ouma Diablos" and "Balfark."



