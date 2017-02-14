More Samsung Executives Could Be Arrested For Bribing South Korea’s President

South Korea's leading conglomerate is now facing an arrest on the charges of bribing the president and secretive confidante. Korea's Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee was in the South Korea special prosecutor's office for questioning.

According to the New York Times, the investigation to President Park Geun-Hye of South Korea had a dramatic turn with words from prosecutors who are seeking the arrest of the head of Samsung who is considered as one of the largest conglomerates in the world.

South Korea's special prosecutor focuses on accusing Group leader Jay Y. Lee of his capacity as a Samsung chief of pledging 43 billion won which is equivalent to $37.31 million. The amount was used in business and organizations which are backed by President Park's friend, Choi Soon-soil as an exchange for their support for the 2015 merger of two Samsung companies.

Now, the South Korea's Supreme Prosecutor Office is the process of deciding whether to impose additional arrest warrants for the Samsung Group's officials. According to South Korea spokesman Lee Kyu-Chul, the South Korea authorities are in the process of wrapping up their investigation into a corruption scandal.

According to Android Headlines, South Korea's special prosecutor office is already considering a request for more arrest warrants for the company's executives. Aside from Group leader Jay Y. Lee, there are four more suspects who happened to be officials of Samsung Group.

The decision to arrest them will soon be decided after the interrogation. However, even if the Prosecutor office decides to request for the arrest warrants of more Samsung's officials, they might still avoid jailing Group leader Jay Y. Lee after the court ruled that there are no reasons for him to be jailed.

Samsung's Group's Vice Chairman could still face another arrest warrant if the authority can discover evidence against him. Samsung group leader Jay Y. Lee was accused of paying over $37 million in bribes to several organizations which were linked to Choi Soon-SIL who is the confidant of South Korea President Park.



