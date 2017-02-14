Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, February 14, 2017 | Updated at 3:18 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

More Samsung Executives Could Be Arrested For Bribing South Korea’s President

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 14, 2017 03:25 AM EST
Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-Yong Arrives At Court

Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-Yong Arrives At Court(Photo : (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images))

South Korea's leading conglomerate is now facing an arrest on the charges of bribing the president and secretive confidante. Korea's Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee was in the South Korea special prosecutor's office for questioning.

According to the New York Times, the investigation to President Park Geun-Hye of South Korea had a dramatic turn with words from prosecutors who are seeking the arrest of the head of Samsung who is considered as one of the largest conglomerates in the world.

South Korea's special prosecutor focuses on accusing Group leader Jay Y. Lee of his capacity as a Samsung chief of pledging 43 billion won which is equivalent to $37.31 million. The amount was used in business and organizations which are backed by President Park's friend, Choi Soon-soil as an exchange for their support for the 2015 merger of two Samsung companies.

Now, the South Korea's Supreme Prosecutor Office is the process of deciding whether to impose additional arrest warrants for the Samsung Group's officials. According to South Korea spokesman Lee Kyu-Chul, the South Korea authorities are in the process of wrapping up their investigation into a corruption scandal.

According to Android Headlines, South Korea's special prosecutor office is already considering a request for more arrest warrants for the company's executives. Aside from Group leader Jay Y. Lee, there are four more suspects who happened to be officials of Samsung Group.

The decision to arrest them will soon be decided after the interrogation. However, even if the Prosecutor office decides to request for the arrest warrants of more Samsung's officials, they might still avoid jailing Group leader Jay Y. Lee after the court ruled that there are no reasons for him to be jailed.

Samsung's Group's Vice Chairman could still face another arrest warrant if the authority can discover evidence against him. Samsung group leader Jay Y. Lee was accused of paying over $37 million in bribes to several organizations which were linked to Choi Soon-SIL who is the confidant of South Korea President Park.

SEE ALSO

Magic Johnson Joins Los Angeles Lakers For Front Office Role

‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ Trailer Release in Super Bowl Game 2017

Apple Hires Amazon's Fire TV Head To Help Boost Apple TV Business Performance

Scientists Discover Ancient Continent ‘Mauritia’ Under Island Of Mauritius

TagsSamsung Executives, Samsung Executives scandal, bribing President Park Geun-hye, President Park Geun-hye, Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Game changer south sudan united nations

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

AR vs. VR One Piece episode 777

Anderson Silva of Brazil reacts after his win by unanimous decision against Derek Brunson of United States in their middleweight bout during UFC 208 at the Barclays Center on February 11, 2017.

Derek Brunson is furious about losing against Anderson Silva at the UFC 208; claims the win was taken from him since he was able to land heavier points than “The Spider.”

Derek Brunson furious that he was defeated by Anderson Silva at the UFC 208 after he landed solid shots on the Brazilian fighter; said that the judges were also blind for giving an unanimous decision fight to Silva.
NBA News: LeBron James Loves The Derrick Williams Pick-up By The Cavs, Hoping It To Be A Long Term Deal

NBA News: LeBron James Loves The Derrick Williams Pick-up By The Cavs, Hoping It To Be A Long Term Deal
Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins to Washington Wizards, Stephen Curry to Chicago Bulls and More
NFL News: Shannon Sharpe Urges Patriots To Skip White House Visit As A Team

NFL News: Shannon Sharpe Urges Patriots To Skip White House Visit As A Team
NFL News: Patriots & Falcons Are Your No. 1 & 2 In The Early Power Rankings Edition

NFL News: Patriots & Falcons Are Your No. 1 & 2 In The Early Power Rankings Edition
New England Patriots Victory Parade

Tom Brady Is Recognized As The Greatest Quarterback Of All Time
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

Lady Gaga A Total Performer At Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show [VIDEO]

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Open Signal Reveals T-Mobile and Verizon Tied For Best Networks In U.S

Martian Theories That It Has Bodies of Water Billion Years Ago Was Discovered To Be Untrue: Traces Of Carbonates Are Negative To Mineral Samples

'Call of Duty' News & Update: CoD Is Finally Back To Its Roots; Teased Advanced Gadgets & Weapons For Futuristic Combat

NBA News: Potential Replacements For Kevin Love Should He Miss The All-Star Game Due To Injury

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro With 6GB RAM Now Available For Pre-Order

Apple's Anniversary Will Be More Costlier For Buyers

‘Batman V Superman’ Highlight: Snyder Releases Film’s 11-minute VFX Reel

Actor George Clooney, British Lawyer Amal Clooney Expecting Twins In June: Julie Chen Of 'The Talk' Was First To Spread The News

Samsung's Valentine's Day Offers Include Smartphone Bundle Deals

Kate Middleton and Prince William News: Is There Truth to the Divorce Rumors About the Royal Couple?

One Direction's Harry Styles is All Set to Release His Debut Solo Record

'The Vampire Diaries' Spoilers: How Will Elena Return?

A New Strain Of Bacteria Has Been Discovered To Contaminate Shellfish: Climate Change Being The Cause Of Its Virulence And Adaptability

Google Rolls Out Home Control To Pixel Smartphones

'Tekken 7' Has Evolved Over New Update; Can Potentially Strive As An eSport

How to Remove Social Accounts from MacOS Effectively

‘Timeless’ News: 'Supernatural's' Misha Collins Ditches Angel Wings For The Role Of Elliot Ness

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Tech

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Uber Taxi App In Madrid
Tech

French Businessman Requesting Uber To Pay €45M For The Cause Of His Divorce
UFC 208: Holm v Randamie
Sports

Holly Holms is demanding for a rematch after she lost to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208; says de Randamie should have been penalized for illegal blows after the bell rang.
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics